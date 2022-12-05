Ukrainian refugees in US have nowhere to return | Refugee News





Denver, Colorado As speculation mounted last February about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Olena Galushko felt the need to leave her country.

On February 23, just a day before war broke out, Galushko packed three suitcases, gathered his family and left their home in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Galushko traveled with her three children aged five, 10 and 14 and her mother and husband to Poland.

This unexpected road trip was the start of a physically and emotionally draining journey for Galushko and his family as they began a new life as refugees. Today, they are starting over in the US state of California.

We understood the trip was going to be difficult, but we still took a risk, she told Al Jazeera.

In April, two months after the war began, US President Joe Biden launched an initiative called Uniting for Ukraine, a streamlined process for 100,000 Ukrainian citizens displaced by the Russian invasion to apply to enter the United States.

Around 85,000 are believed to have arrived so far through the scheme, which requires them to have a sponsor and allows them to stay for up to two years.

But other Ukrainians, like the Galushko family, began their journey before that help was available. Galushko remembers traveling a long and exhausting journey that took them from Poland to Spain, to Mexico City, and then to Tijuana, a city just south of the US border. From there, they aimed to reach the Californian capital of Sacramento, where they have friends.

With many stops, eventually we arrived in Tijuana, she said. The flight was very difficult, and very difficult emotionally.

leave it all behind

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, state officials and humanitarian organizations across the United States prepared to receive refugees. New York state has received millions of dollars in federal funding to help about 14,000 displaced Ukrainians, while Virginia has reportedly received more than 2,700 Ukrainians in the past month.

In Colorado, state officials created a Ukrainian Migrant Task Force and by the end of October nearly 600 refugees had registered for services, said Meg Sagaria-Barritt, coordinator of the Colorado Refugee Services Program. . They expect hundreds more in the days and months to come, she told Al Jazeera.

In California, the flow of Ukrainian refugees has been dramatic. Galina Prozorova, a former Sacramento-based program director with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said more than 20,000 Ukrainians have entered the state from Mexico since the war began.

Galushko reached the United States after a long journey that took her and her family from Poland, Spain, to Mexico City and then to Tijuana at the US-Mexico border. [Courtesy Olena Galushko]

There was a significant increase in March and April. People were literally running and leaving everything behind, Prozorova told Al Jazeera. Families have been separated.

Many Ukrainians who arrived in Mexico around this time were effectively in survival mode, she added.

There was also a lot of emotional trauma from everything they saw. [in the war]Prozorova said.

This trauma was compounded for some by their experiences in Mexico, including identity theft, sexual exploitation and trafficking.

The traffickers showed up on the Mexican side of the US border, offering various services and posing as resettlement agencies, she said. In some cases, some [Ukrainian] youth has disappeared.

Once the refugees arrive in the United States, Prozorova said the IRC does what it can to help with education, placement and housing, but the process still poses significant challenges: we are extremely limited, not only on workspaces, but also on housing.

Humanitarian parole

Galushko and his family had a better experience than some families who attempted to cross the US-Mexico border. She said their case was expedited after Mexican authorities learned her son was recovering from leukemia and his mother had diabetes.

Volunteers took us directly from the airport to the [US] border, and once we crossed the border, we were also greeted by church volunteers on the American side, Galushko said.

After a night at a local church, the family boarded a van provided by volunteers and began the long drive from San Diego to Sacramento. Since early April, they have been living in Sacramento under the federal humanitarian parole system, which facilitates temporary entry into the country and provides certain benefits, such as food assistance and health insurance.

Legally unable to work, Galushko says her family lives on aid from the state government and aid groups, while their children attend local schools. The family also tried to learn English. Meanwhile, Galushko watches the news intently and recognizes a range of emotions when it comes to the war in his country.

On the one hand, anger at what is happening, at what is happening and why it is happening to my people, she said. Also, of course, the pain, when I see all the families looking for help and all the destruction that is happening. Compassion, because especially in this winter season, people are without electricity, without hot water, so they are struggling a lot.

But I’m also happy for them. They recover very well; they are trying to rebuild the buildings that were destroyed, Galushko added. I’m happy that people don’t lose hope, that they stay there and try to fix everything that has been destroyed.

There was also a surprise during the trip from Ukraine, when Galushko found out she was pregnant. Her baby girl was born a few days ago.

We hope there will be a program that will allow us to stay here permanently, she said.

[Bucha] is destroyed, so we have nowhere to go back. The war is still going on. We have four children here and a fairly stable life.

