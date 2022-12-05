Explainer: Why the US Inflation Reduction Act has Europe in turmoil





PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Top European Union officials will use a trade meeting with their U.S. counterparts on Monday to raise concerns about Washington’s huge new green energy subsidy program.

As EU countries welcome new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will unfairly disadvantage their companies against competitors in United States.

WHY IS EUROPE ANGRY?

The 27 EU countries fear that their companies could benefit from US tax credits for components used in renewable energy technologies like electric cars, offered under the new law provided they are made in North America.

EU countries consider that some 200 billion euros ($207 billion) of US subsidies are linked to provisions on locally produced content that potentially violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that while competition was good, the level playing field should be.

Not only do the tax breaks put European companies at a disadvantage compared to their American rivals, but the EU’s state aid rules in their current form prevent member countries from offering such generous tax breaks to companies that seek to establish factories.

The EU is not Washington’s only ally to attack the package, with South Korea also concerned that its automakers will not be eligible for US tax breaks.

WHAT DOES EUROPE WANT?

Since any major overhaul by the US Congress is ruled out, European officials say their best hope is to secure exemptions of the same type as those already granted to Canada and Mexico.

After French President Emmanuel Macron raised concerns last week during a state visit to Washington, US President Joe Biden opened the door to “tweaks” to the package.

EU governments want a quick solution, possibly with an arrangement agreed at an EU-US Trade and Technology Council meeting on December 5. A draft joint statement said ahead of the talks that the package was on the agenda.

Although neither side wants to rekindle the trade tensions that have damaged transatlantic relations under the Trump administration, the head of the European Parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange, said a negotiated settlement would only bring small changes and that Europe should lodge a complaint with the WTO.

But such a response from Europe would likely encounter resistance from traditionally pro-free-trade countries like the Netherlands and Sweden.

CAN EUROPE ALSO SUPPORT ITS COMPANIES?

France has made calls for Europe to respond with its own state support for European businesses, including through a “Buy European law” and large-scale subsidies.

Although not as vocal about the possibility of a massive subsidy scheme, Germany has shown interest in supporting European industry, despite its coalition-led government being far from united on the way to do it.

Meanwhile, some German officials point out that 200 billion euros of European pandemic recovery funds remain available and could be reallocated to support the industry.

European governments can also pool their resources to subsidize cross-border projects deemed to be in the general EU interest, but getting such initiatives approved by the European Commission can often be long and complicated.

With a number of major projects underway, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and his German counterpart Robert Habeck last month called on the Commission to streamline and speed up the approval process.

Von der Leyen said EU state aid rules should be adapted in response to US pressure on green subsidies.

($1 = 0.9649 euros)

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans

