UK weather: Met Office triggers amber alert as arctic air looms over country triggering blizzards from the north | british news





An amber cold wave warning has been issued warning of harsh and icy conditions in England as chilly weather sweeps across the country over the next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Level 3 weather warning is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through 9:00 a.m. Monday, December 12.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) says the elderly and those with heart or lung disease should be especially careful.

Neighbors, family and friends are being urged to check them out.

The National Weather Service said air from the Arctic would spread south across the country from late Wednesday night. Expect very cold nights and frost.

It brings the risk of winter showers in coastal areas and the threat of ice cubes on roads.

Forecasters have warned that temperatures could drop below -8C (17.6F) overnight in parts of the UK by midweek, and a yellow weather warning remains for snow in Scotland on Wednesday.

“Cold weather can have serious health consequences, and the elderly and those with heart or lung disease may be at particular risk,” said UKHSA’s Dr. Agostinho Sousa.

“If possible, heat the most used rooms, such as living rooms and bedrooms, to at least 18C, and keep bedroom windows closed at night.”

Downing Street said it was confident Britain had enough energy supplies to weather the cold spell.

An official spokesperson for the prime minister said the country had “a diverse energy supply, including through renewables”.

He added that energy saving help is available on the Help for Households website.

Experts are advising people to prepare winter kits for their vehicles, such as ice removers and ice machines, while transportation services are expected to be affected.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said:

“But starting Tuesday we’ll be getting a northerly flow. So our wind is coming from the north, and that’s arctic air that’s dropping our temperatures more and more as we go through this week.

“Both days and nights will feel colder and cooler with temperatures well below the year-round average.”

‘Colds will be very widespread’

Mr Burkill added that by Thursday, temperatures could drop to -7C (19.4F) or -8C (17.6F) overnight, possibly even colder.

“I think the cold will be very widespread,” he said. “Probably Northern Ireland and East Anglia will not be as cold as -1 or 2 degrees.”

“Otherwise we’re talking about several degrees below zero all over Scotland, Wales.”

He said many parts of the UK, including the southwest, could see exceptionally cold temperatures of -5C (23F) or -6C (21.2F).

Mr Birkall added: “We have a snow warning issued for the northern half of Scotland on Wednesday and that’s when snow showers from the north will have the biggest impact.”

“They’ll probably start on Tuesday and we’ll see some very big snow in the north.”

The Bureau of Meteorology expects the cold weather to last for a week or so, although mostly dry and cold, as northerly currents continue and there may be some showers.

Most of the country will be a few degrees above zero until the cold wave arrives on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 8C (46.4F) or 9C (48.2F), dropping to 5C (41F) or 6C (42.8F) as the week progresses.

