



Labor leader Keir Starmer promises the largest transfer of power ever to the British people at Westminster.

Britain’s opposition Labor Party has promised to repeal the unelected and indefensible House of Lords as part of a constitutional amendment to redistribute post-Brexit economic growth.

In the next election, scheduled for January 2025, Labor is likely to come to power, far ahead of the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls after a tumultuous period politically and economically.

Labor leader Keir Starmer promised the largest-ever transfer of power on Monday. [the UK parliament in] Westminster told the British people that in 2016 many voters decided to leave the European Union because they felt it lacked democratic control.

The party’s reform blueprint, drafted by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, envisions a new handover to British regions and countries, including Scotland, where nationalist governments are pushing for new referendums on independence.

Brown, who successfully led a 2014 campaign for fellow Scots to remain in the UK, proposed a larger delegation to include Edinburgh Parliament in international agreements involving the Scottish Territory.

Addressing an audience in Leeds in the north of England, Starmer said the failure of economic growth over the past 12 years under Conservative rule was partly due to Britain’s inability to lead growth as a whole and to rely too heavily on London and the South East of England.

public consultation

The blueprint is not yet labor policy. The agreed-upon changes will now go into public consultation to be incorporated into the party’s next election promise.

Starmer said he hopes the Labor government will push for eventual reforms within its first five years. It will probably involve reallocating 50,000 civil servant jobs in London.

To address widespread public disgust over perceived misconduct in Congress, the proposal would crack down on lawmakers taking second jobs and create a new anti-corruption commissioner.

At the heart of the 40 Plan is the repeal of the House of Lords in its present form, a mix of political appointees, hereditary peers and Church of England bishops.

I think the Senate is indefensible. Starmer told BBC Television that it would be difficult for anyone watching the Senate to say it should stay.

So we want to abolish the Senate and replace it with an elected Congress with a really strong mission.

Brown proposed a new parliament consisting of a smaller, more representative and more democratic chamber of elected members from UK regions and countries, but the details would be left to consultation.

