US sent billions in COVID aid to hospitals that didn’t need it: report





The US government has sent billions of dollars in COVID-19 aid to lucrative hospitals without needing funds, even as other hospitals have failed to meet their needs.

The United States chose to distribute funds using average income as an indicator of size and, therefore, need and did not rely on the number of COVID-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. . As a result, many wealthy health centers received huge sums of money that they did not need, while hospitals that were overwhelmed received the same amount of money but needed even more.

“It’s kind of like your low house is about to get flooded, and the National Guard shows up and dumps sandbags for you, but also brings a bunch of it to the high houses that don’t. are not particularly at risk,” William Schpero, health economist at Weill Cornell Medicine, told the WSJ.

President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security says about 90% of the funds were distributed during former President Trump’s administration.

FAUCI ADMITS ‘SOME ASPECTS’ OF GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 RESPONSE HAVE BEEN ‘BLACKED’

Samaritan’s Purse staff set up a portable bed in one of four wards that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital set up in one of the parking lots at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Then-President Trump removes his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of coronavirus disease, in Washington, D.C. DC, October 5, 2020. (REUTERS/ Erin Scott/File Photo)

FAUCI ADMITS HE KNEW HIS ‘DRACONIAN’ LOCKDOWNS WOULD HAVE ‘COLLATERAL NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES’ ON SCHOOLCHILDREN

The hospital confusion is just one of many examples of misallocation of COVID-19 relief funds, and the Biden administration cannot entirely escape blame.

Biden’s flagship US bailout also allocated billions in COVID-19 funds to state governments that were already bouncing back with tax revenue, according to a September report. Instead of using the funds to support COVID-19 responses, the funds have been spent on new construction projects, roads and even levees.

“To be completely honest, we didn’t need it,” Kansas House Appropriations Committee Chairman Troy Waymaster said of the $1.6 billion his state received.

President Biden receives his updated COVID-19 reminder in the South Court Auditorium of the White House Campus on October 25, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Biden delivered remarks on the state of COVID-19 in the United States- United. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Biden has claimed that “virtually all” of the deaths from COVID-19 this year have been caused by people not receiving reminders. (White House)

The United States has largely moved away from funding for infusions as the pandemic waned earlier this year, and Biden is now encouraging Americans to update their vaccine doses.

“Virtually all COVID deaths in America are preventable,” Biden said in October. “Virtually everyone, almost everyone who will die of COVID this year, will not be up to date on their vaccines.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

