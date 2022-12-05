Did you know that a new Need for Speed ​​came out last week? | UK box chart





The final release for 2022 was released in the UK this week to mixed results.

The best performing new release (in terms of UK boxed sales) is the new IP The Callisto Protocol, published by Krafton and developed by Striking Distance. This game is the spiritual successor to Dead Space, and although the reviews were a little mixed, it seems to have been released.

The closest comparison this year would be Dying Light 2, a much more established brand, with sales of The Callisto Protocol 17% lower than that. However, sales of the launch are much larger than other mid-level releases of the year such as Saints Row and Gotham Knights. Overall, it seems solid for the first week.

Callisto Protocol debuted at #6, with the PS5 accounting for 74% of the game’s physical sales.

The next new release was Need for Speed ​​Unbound, which reached the finish line in 17th place. Need for Speed ​​is the 10th biggest gaming IP in UK history, with sales down 64% compared to Need for Speed ​​Heat (released in November 2019).

The game hasn’t received much marketing with minimal press coverage over the past week. 78% of EA racing game box sales are on the PS5.

Finally, 2K Games’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns comes in at #26. The game was released on console and PC, and focused on the PC (the game is developed by PC strategy experts, Firaxis). The PC version hasn’t been released at physical retail stores, so it’s worth waiting for digital data before analyzing full performance.

This week saw a lot of sales declines after Black Friday, but the week’s data includes Cyber ​​Monday. FIFA 23 remained at number one despite a 47% drop in sales, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 right after a slight drop in sales of 6% (Call of Duty is not heavily discounted during Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday). did not).

God of War Ragnarok moved up two spots to #3 with a 7% weekly sales increase. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe remained in fourth place despite a 20% drop in sales. Nintendo games recorded a 226% sales increase in the previous week, driven by Switch hardware bundles promoted on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

Pokemon Violet fell to 5th after a 30% drop in sales, and Pokemon’s scale fell 30% to 7th.

Last week’s new release, Just Dance 2023, fell from 9th to 14th after a 44% drop in sales.

One of the games that performed well this week is Mario + Rabids: Kingdom Battle. The 2017 Ubisoft game has increased sales over several weeks due to various promotions, and this week it is ranked 18th. The game actually ranks higher on the charts this week than its follow-up, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, released in October.

Here is the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending December 3rd. Last Week This Week Title 1 1 FIFA 23 2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 5 3 God of War Ragnarok 4 4 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 4 5 Pokémon Violet New Entry 6 The Callisto Protocol 6 7 Pokémon Scarlet 8 8 Nintendo Switch Sports 7 9 Sonic Frontiers 15 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sign up for GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamesindustry.biz/did-you-know-a-new-need-for-speed-came-out-last-week-uk-boxed-charts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos