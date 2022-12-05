US Supreme Court leans toward web designer with anti-same-sex marriage stance





Case centers on the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution Colorado says plaintiff seeks license to discriminate

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared set on Monday to rule that a Christian web designer has the right to refuse to provide same-sex marriage services in a case that , according to the liberal justices, could empower some companies to discriminate based on constitutional protections for free speech.

Judges heard fiery arguments in Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith’s appeal seeking an exemption from a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and other factors. The lower courts ruled in favor of Colorado.

The conservative justices indicated that they supported Smith’s view that companies offering creative services such as web design are protected by the First Amendment guarantee of the US Constitution against government restriction of the freedom of expression to be forced to express messages through their work that they oppose. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Smith, an evangelical Christian whose web design company is called 303 Creative, said she believes marriage should be limited to opposite-sex couples. She preemptively sued the Colorado Civil Rights Commission and other state officials in 2016 because she feared punishment for refusing to perform same-sex marriages under the Public Housing Act. from Colorado.

Colorado’s anti-discrimination law prohibits businesses open to the public from denying goods or services to people because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and certain other characteristics.

The liberal justices offered various scenarios aimed at showing how a decision embracing Smith’s arguments could allow companies claiming artistic rights to freely discriminate, not only against LGBT people, but on the basis of race, gender, disabilities and other factors.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas questioned how public accommodation laws can regulate speech, noting that Smith’s business is “not a hotel, it’s not a restaurant, it’s not a river boat or a train”.

Public housing laws exist in many states, prohibiting discrimination in areas such as housing, hotels, retail businesses, restaurants, and educational institutions.

The case gives conservatives on the Supreme Court another chance to wield power following major recent rulings limiting abortion rights and expanding gun and religious rights.

‘BLACK SANTA CLAUS’

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suggested a ruling supporting Smith could allow a professional photographer to exclude black children from a nostalgic Christmas photo with Santa inspired by the 1940s – a time of racial segregation in some parts of America – because “they try to capture the feelings of a certain era.”

Kristen Waggoner, the attorney representing Smith, doubted such a scenario deserves a free speech exemption, but said, “There are some hard lines to draw and this may be a borderline case.”

[1/8]Web designer Lorie Smith, a plaintiff in a Supreme Court case that opposes same-sex marriage, poses for a portrait in her office in Littleton, Colorado, U.S., November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Conservative Judge Samuel Alito asked if a “black Santa Claus” could be required under Colorado law to have their photo taken with a child wearing the attire of the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan. Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson dismissed the example, saying such outfits “are not features protected by public accommodation laws.”

After liberal judge Elena Kagan pointed out that the analysis would be the same regardless of the child’s race, Alito joked, “You see a lot of black kids in Ku Klux Klan outfits, don’t you? not it?”

Businesses that would justify a free speech exemption from anti-discrimination laws include photographers, painting services, calligraphy and video services, Wagoner said. She told the court in a written brief that bartenders, caterers and tailors generally wouldn’t because they don’t create speech, “although of course that’s not always the case.”

Olson said Smith was seeking a “license to discriminate” and that his arguments would allow exemptions not just for religious beliefs, but “all kinds of racist, sexist and bigoted views.” Olson said the Colorado law targets discriminatory sales by companies like Smith’s.

“The business may choose to sell websites that only feature biblical quotes describing marriage as only between a man and a woman, just as a Christmas store may choose to sell only Christmas-related items. “Company simply can’t refuse to serve gay couples, as it seeks to do here, just like a Christmas store can’t advertise, ‘No Jews Allowed,'” Olson said.

Wagoner said Colorado law requires Smith “to create speech, not just sell it.”

Liberal judge Sonia Sotomayor suggested that any business engaging in artistic expression could also refuse service if it objects to marriages between interracial or disabled people.

“Where is the line? Sotomayor asked Wagoner.

Alito asked about a case in which someone offered speeches or customizable wedding vows.

“Can they be forced to write vows or speeches that espouse things they hate? Alito asked.

The court has become increasingly supportive of religious rights and related free speech claims in recent years, though it has backed LGBT rights in other cases such as its landmark 2015 ruling legalizing marriage. nationwide homosexual.

President Joe Biden’s administration has backed Colorado in this matter. A decision is expected by the end of June.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, a Denver-area Christian baker who refused on religious grounds to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. But in this case, he stopped short of creating a free speech exemption to anti-discrimination laws. Like Phillips, Smith is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative religious rights group.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham

