Colchester, Redditch and Tunbridge Wells are the ‘most unlucky’ areas in the UK according to surveys. | british news





According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Colchester is the most unlucky area in England.

The historic city of Essex, once the capital of Roman Britain, ranks lowest in terms of what its people say is ‘happy’ in ONS’ most recent well-being survey.

It was followed by Redditch in Worcestershire and Tunbridge Wells, an upscale town in Kent, where people who lived there reported the least happiness.

At the other end of the scale, Torridge in north Devon was voted the ‘happiest’ area in England, followed by Pendle in Lancashire and Lichfield in Staffordshire.

The figures came from ONS’ most recent annual well-being survey, which asked people to rank “how happy they were yesterday” on a scale of 0 to 10.

The data, which the ONS says is one well-being measure recorded along with overall life satisfaction, values ​​and anxiety, was recorded from April of last year to March of this year.

Responses taken at different times of the year were aggregated to create an average ‘happiness’ for each domain.

the happiest place

Colchester

Image: Colchester

Colchester ranked the lowest in terms of ‘happiness’ in the ONS survey, with an average happiness score of 6.8 out of 10.

Located on the River Colne about 80 miles northeast of London, the city of Essex is famous as the capital of Roman Britain and has been classified as the oldest city in England.

Today it remains an important area for military bases and is home to several art galleries, Colchester Zoo and the University of Essex.

Redditch

Image: Redditch

The Midland town of Redditch, south of Birmingham, was once famous as the home of the world’s fishing tackle and hook industry.

Records from the Forge Hill Needle Museum say that at one time 90% of the world’s needles were produced there.

However, Happiness seems to be the hardest catch in the Worcestershire town, with an average score of 6.8 out of 10.

Royal Tunbridge Well

Image: Tunbridge Wells

Perhaps a surprise inclusion considering Royal Tunbridge Wells was chosen by whom? Last year alone, it was voted Kent’s most livable city, but the city averaged 6.9 out of 10.

Considered an affluent commuter city 30 miles southeast of London, the area was once popular with royalty, including Queen Victoria.

Her son, King Edward VII, bestowed the town with a royal suffix in 1909, recognizing centuries of association with royalty and nobility.

Norwich

Image: Norwich

Norwich, the county town of Norfolk in eastern England, has one of Britain’s largest cathedrals dating back to Norman times.

Famous for city breaks, the city also has a number of cultural attractions, including medieval castles and the Royal Theatre.

However, in the happiness index, it was tied for third place with an average score of 6.9 out of 10.

Rambus

Image: Rambus

One of London’s most central districts, Lambeth encompasses parts of Oval, Brixton, Streatham and Clapham.

There are many famous London landmarks including the London Eye and Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Residents were, on average, fifth-worst in the UK, with an average score of 7 out of 10.

the happiest area

Torridge

Image: Torridge District

Torridge is North Devon’s parliamentary district, which also includes the historic port city of Bideford, on which the Authority is based.

Other towns in the area include the market town of Holsworthy and the seaside town of Westward Ho! It is famously named after the book of the same name by the 19th century author Charles Kingsley.

According to the ONS survey, the area is popular with tourists, with an average rating of 8.2 out of 10.

pens

Image: Pendle

The town of Pendle in Lancashire is infamous for being the site of the Pendle Witch Trials, in which 11 people attempted witchcraft in the 17th century.

Of the nine women and two men put on trial, 10 were convicted of witchcraft and hanged, while 11 were acquitted.

Today’s Pendle is all about the magic of machine-driven movement. Engine and car manufacturer Rolls Royce has a plant in the area.

The region is also the second happiest region in the UK according to ONS data, with an average rating of 8.1 out of 10.

Richfield

Image: Richfield

Lichfield, a cathedral city north of Birmingham, is known as the birthplace of Samuel Johnson, author of the first authoritative English dictionary.

Lichfield Cathedral is also one of only three cathedrals in England with three spiers.

Lichfield, an affluent commuter city to Birmingham, is one of the happiest places in the UK with an average score of 8.1.

Hambleton

Image: Hambleton District

The Hambleton region of North Yorkshire is home to the market town of Northallerton and Thirsk with Thirsk Racecourse.

It is located in the beautiful Vale of Mowbray between York and Middlesboro, with North York Moors National Park to the east.

It is the second happiest region in the UK, along with Pendle and Lichfield, with an average rating of 8.1.

Newry, Mon and Down

Image: Newry

Newry, Morne and Down, the only provinces outside the UK to feature at the top or bottom of the list, are local government districts on the southeast coast of Northern Ireland.

Home to approximately 170,000 people, the region unites much of Armagh and Down counties, as well as the entire Morne Mountains region of outstanding natural beauty.

They averaged 8.1 in terms of happiness in the ONS survey, along with Pendle, Lichfield and Hambleton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/colchester-redditch-and-tunbridge-wells-are-uks-unhappiest-areas-according-to-survey-12762111 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos