Trade war over green subsidies hangs over EU-US tech summit





The shadow of a looming trade war over green subsidies hangs over a high-level EU-US summit on Monday.

Two Vice-Presidents of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis meet at the University of Maryland with their American counterparts to discuss and deepen cooperation on economic issues of common interest.

The format, known as the Trade and Technology Council (TTC), was launched last year to reset transatlantic relations after Trump’s difficult years, which saw both sides impose trade tariffs on each other. .

Although not a major item on the official agenda, a contentious topic threatens to overshadow the entire occasion: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), landmark legislation led by the administration of US President Joe Biden which contains $369 billion in investments to fight climate change and accelerate the deployment of green energy.

Why did EU officials criticize the law?

Among its provisions, the IRA provides electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 for new purchases that will apply only if the product is assembled in the United States and the majority of the components come from the country or a free trade partner.

Unlike Canada and Mexico, the EU does not have a free trade agreement with the United States, which means cars made in the EU will automatically be excluded from the generous subsidies.

Solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, biomass stoves, sustainable fuels and clean hydrogen will also be eligible for some form of tax credit under the IRA.

This has led to a growing chorus of European leaders calling the legislation a blatant protectionist tool to promote American cars at the expense of European industry.

“There is a striking symmetry between the Cut Inflation Act and the European Green Deal. Both are both a climate strategy and an investment and growth strategy,” the Commission President said on Sunday. European, Ursula von der Leyen.

“Yet the Inflation Reduction Act also raises concerns here in Europe, in a very particular context for our industry and our economy.”

With the law due to come into full effect in January, the EU is trying to negotiate a solution with Washington to avoid a real trade war across the Atlantic.

For Brussels, the ideal breakthrough would be for the Biden administration to add an exemption giving the EU and its manufacturers the same rights as those in Canada and Mexico.

“There are adjustments we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate and/or become autonomous,” Biden said last week as he hosted French President Emmanuel Macron. “I never intended to exclude people who were cooperating with us.”

But the legislation has already been approved by the US Congress with a hard and very thin Democratic margin, which makes it more difficult to introduce new amendments.

The EU could also lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), although this option would involve a long and uncertain resolution process.

Grant Race

A more aggressive solution, advocated by France, would see the EU counterattack with its own program of green subsidies for the benefit of European companies.

Under EU law, industrial subsidies are scrutinized by the European Commission, which has the power to reject them if they could harm the economic balance of the internal market. This prevents larger member states from suffocating smaller competitors with massive state aid schemes.

The strict principle dates back to the origins of European integration, but in recent years it has come under scrutiny as the global race between the United States and China intensifies.

“The Inflation Reduction Act should make us think about how we can improve our state aid frameworks and adapt them to a new global environment,” von der Leyen said.

“We are very careful to avoid distortions in our single market. But we must also be responsive to the growing global competition on clean technologies.”

Von der Leyen then added that a “common European industrial policy requires common European funding”, referring to the COVID-19 recovery fund and REPowerEU, two initiatives financed by the issuance of common EU debt. .

But the idea of ​​issuing new European debt or spending billions on industrial subsidies is dividing member states, with no clear consensus in sight.

The bloc has long maintained a “cautious approach” to subsidies, while the United States has opted to use them for “geopolitical purposes”, said Niclas Poitiers, a researcher at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economic think tank.

The Inflation Reduction Act imposes restrictions on minerals from “foreign entities of concern”, a thinly veiled reference to China.

“It’s a political question because a lot of it is about avoiding a subsidy race where basically the EU and the US (are) competing for subsidies and the winners are companies. individuals in the right sectors who can then apply for big public subsidies,” Poitiers told Euronews.

“And that is something, of course, that is not in anyone’s interest. At the same time, it is not in the EU’s interest to be discriminated against by the US.”

Resolving these kinds of trade frictions was the Commerce and Technology Council’s primary goal, but no major breakthrough around the IRA is expected to emerge from the Maryland meeting.

Instead, standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI), supply chains for semiconductors, quantum technology, digital infrastructure and connectivity will be the main topics of the gathering.

In fact, EU officials are reluctant to make the Biden-led legislation a big talking point in the Council, fearing it could jeopardize a deal in other areas.

“We need cooperation, not confrontation,” Margrethe Vestager tweeted ahead of the meeting.

In a bid to separate the formats, the EU and US launched a joint Inflation Reduction Act Task Force in October to address “specific concerns” raised by the bloc.

The task force has held “regular” meetings since then, a European Commission spokesperson said, without providing further details on progress or lack thereof.

