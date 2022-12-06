UK weather: National Weather Service issues snow warning as arctic explosion brings sub-zero temperatures





Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could hit northern Scotland this week as temperatures are expected to drop across Britain as an arctic eruption strikes.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday covering northern Scotland on Wednesday. Forecasters said road and rail services could be affected by the snow.

Branded as the first noticeable cold snap of the winter, temperatures are starting to drop in other parts of the country this week.

A Met Office spokeswoman said showers would be as low as snow on Wednesday. Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at low levels of 5-10 cm above 200 m in some drifts and blizzard conditions in strong north winds.

Weather warnings are in effect all day Wednesday and apply to Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland.

Met Office meteorologist Marc Petagna said:

Yes, there will be some sunshine, but equally significant showers and an increased chance of snow. It will make its way through next week, particularly across northern England, as winds begin to sway in a cold northerly direction.

Weather forecasters have warned affected people that they can expect disruptions in travel as some roads and rails are likely to be impacted with longer travel times due to road, bus and train services.

Northern Scotland is expected to see snow next week

(Getty Images)

Sky News meteorologist Kirsty McCabe said: “It’s the first noticeable cold wave of the winter and it will get colder in the north next week as the wind turns more northerly.”

It will supply cooler air from the Arctic.

Not only does it feel a lot cooler, the arctic air is lovely and clean, bringing in the glistening winter sunshine with excellent visibility.

But it also means an increased risk of sleet and snow on frosty nights and showers.

Met Office View

monday:

There are still showers in the cloudy northern regions, but sunny days are a good dry season for Scotland. Staying cool and cool.

Monday night:

Showers disappear in many inland areas but continue to flow down the northern and eastern coasts of Scotland. Some sunny spells occur in the west, colder nights with more frost.

Tuesday:

Showers fall down the northern and eastern coasts of Scotland, but mostly dry elsewhere, with clearer weather inland. Staying cool and cool.

Wednesday – Friday:

It will gradually get colder from Wednesday, with frost throughout the night. Showers in northern Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northeast England. Sunny spells elsewhere

