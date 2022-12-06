US Army Wins Biggest Helicopter Prize in 40 Years





WASHINGTON Textrons Bell has won the US Army’s competition to build the future long-range assault aircraft, the biggest helicopter-buying decision in 40 years.

The deal for the next-generation helicopter is worth up to $1.3 billion and is expected to replace approximately 2,000 Black Hawk utility helicopters and approximately 1,200 Apache attack helicopters by 2030. FLRAA will not serve as a replacement one for one for existing aircraft, but it will take over the roles of the Black Hawk, long the army’s workhorse for getting troops on and around the battlefield, and the Apache, focused on attack missions.

The service wants the FLRAA to be able to travel about 2,440 nautical miles (or 2,810 miles) without refueling, but also to be nimble enough to maneuver troops through dangerous hotspots.

The engineering and manufacturing development phase and low-rate production could be worth around $7 billion. If the full line of aircraft is purchased over the life of the fleet, the program could be worth around $70 billion to include potential foreign military sales, said the Armys program general manager for aviation, the Major General Rob Barrie. during a media roundtable on December 5.

To complicate the Army’s vertical lift modernization efforts, the Army plans to develop and field a future attack reconnaissance aircraft in almost the same time frame to carry out the reconnaissance mission. This function was left vacant when the Army decided to retire its Kiowa Warrior helicopters in 2013. Since then, the Army has filled this gap with teams of Apache helicopters and Shadow unmanned aircraft systems.

The contract represents a significant milestone for the service as the Army has not purchased two major helicopters since the 1980s and multiple efforts to purchase other helicopters over the past decades have ended in failure. For example, the service canceled the Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche helicopter program in 2004 after spending about $7 billion on its development.

The FLRAA competition pitted two aircraft head-to-head: Bells V-280 Valor, a tiltrotor aircraft, and Sikorsky and Boeings Defiant X, which features coaxial rotor blades. Both aircraft were designed to fit into the same footprint as a Black Hawk.

This is our largest and most complex competitive procurement we have executed from the Army in Army Aviation history, Barrie told Defense News earlier this year. This system is going to be with us for a long time; it goes without saying that we want to make sure that everything is done correctly and in a disciplined manner.

In a Dec. 5 statement, Textrons chief executive Scott Donnelly said the company was honored that the U.S. military had selected the Bell V-280 Valor as its next-generation assault aircraft. We intend to honor that trust by building a truly remarkable and transformational weapon system to meet the demands of the Army’s mission.

The decision, which was expected earlier this year, was initially one of the Army’s most anticipated awards of 2022. While Chief of Services Acquisition Doug Bush told Defense News in October that the price would arrive in a few weeks, he also noted that an announcement would be based on conditions. .

Large procurement programs are often the subject of protests, putting pressure on the military to ensure the rewards are protest-proof.

Bush said the source selection committee for this effort needed to take a very careful and deliberate approach.

There is a process that the source selection committee follows not only to do the selection of sources, but also, importantly, to audit themselves and have others audit them to ensure that everything has been done the right way, he said. It takes a while, but we want to make sure we’re doing it the right way and getting the best for the military.

In a statement sent after the military announced the award to Bell, Sikorsky and Boeing said they remain convinced the DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft the U.S. military needs to accomplish its complex missions today. and in the future. We will assess our next steps after reviewing the Army’s feedback.

The two FLRAA demonstration aircraft spent several years logging test flights. They first participated in what the Army called a Joint Multirole Technology Demonstration, or JMR, followed by two phases of a competitive development and risk reduction effort.

While Valor’s first flight was on schedule in December 2017, Sikorsky and Boeing encountered several issues ahead of their scheduled first flight, delaying it by more than a year.

First, in early August 2017, Sikorskys Raider aircraft, essentially a smaller version of the Defiant that the company built and flew, crashed at its test flight facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. This left Sikorsky with a Raider aircraft to continue in its internal test program to refine its X2 coaxial helicopter technology for the FLRAA program and the Armys Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft effort.

Then the company struggled to build Defiants rotor blades due to manufacturing issues, which caused a delay.

The team had hoped to be flying by the end of 2018, but while running the drivetrain systems testbed, engineers discovered a series of issues that forced them to take a break from testing. Defiant finally flew for the first time in March 2019.

After the JMR demonstration phase was completed, the Army continued to fly Valor and Defiant through two more phases of a competitive demonstration and risk reduction effort, concluding this last year.

Before Bell retired its Valor flight demonstrator in June 2021, the V-280 flew over 214 hours and demonstrated low-speed agility and long-range cruise capabilities, and reached a maximum cruise speed of 305 knots.

Five Army test pilots flew the V-280 in 15 sorties, according to the company’s statement. Bell used feedback from pilots, mechanics, and Army infantry squads to inform the design plans.

Defiant flew a total of 63.9 hours, traveled as fast as 247 knots and demonstrated treetop-level maneuverability at speeds over 200 knots, according to Sikorsky. The aircraft also tested bank turns over 60 degrees, demonstrated confined area landing operations, and lifted a 5,300-pound guided multiple-launch rocket storage pod outboard. The aircraft was also flown by several US Army test pilots.

Bell’s FLRAA prototypes are to be in service by 2025. The initial contractual obligation is $232 million, with a cap of $1.3 billion if options beyond the initial contract are exercised.

The initial phase allows the Army to continue preliminary design and then move into design, development and delivery of virtual prototypes, according to Barrie.

FLRAA is expected to enter the fleet in 2030, around the same time the Army’s future attack reconnaissance aircraft is slated for fielding. Bell and Lockheed Martin are competing to build FARA.

The service plans to field FARA and FLRAA around 2030. The two teams building prototypes aim to have them flying by the end of 2023. Each team’s aircraft are nearly complete and awaiting the new engine from the service. army be delivered under the Improved Turbine Engine Program. The ITEP engines entered the testing process ahead of delivery earlier this year after a delay due to the pandemic.

The military recently said it would postpone delivery of ITEP engines for the aircraft from late 2022 to spring 2023 due to additional technical and supply chain issues.

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist covering ground warfare for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

