The Bookseller – News – Hachette UK Acquires Welbeck Publishing Group





Hachette UK has acquired the independent Welbeck Publishing Group for an undisclosed amount through an agreement signed between Welbeck and Hachette UK’s shareholders on 30 November 2022.

Welbecks Gift, Illustration and Adult Trade Publishing becomes part of Headline Publishing Group and Welbecks Children’s Catalog becomes part of Hachette Childrens Group.

Hachette UK says the acquisition of Welbeck is part of a long-term strategy to diversify into specialized fields by acquiring a publisher that is a leader in its field. Acquisitions in recent years have included Paperblanks, Bookouture, Jessica Kingsley Publishers, Laurence King, Summersdale, John Catt Educational, and Short Books.

David Shelley, CEO of Hachette UK, said: Welbeck’s creativity, dynamism and consumer focus are inspiring. The company is exceptionally strong in a wide range of fields and we are delighted to welcome them into our business.

I look forward to learning from and working with the wonderful team at Welbecks and welcoming their fantastic list of writers. I know very well that over the next few years, I can help the company grow stronger and honor Welbeck’s ambitious publishing vision.

In 2019, Welbeck co-founders and Managing Directors Mark Smith and Marcus Leaver will step down. In March of 2019, neither of us could have imagined what a wild and rewarding experience founding Welbeck would be.

The world has changed so much in the past few years, it has been both daunting and exhilarating, and we are proud of what we have accomplished. Welbeck has transformed from a business focused on co-editions to a consumer-facing trade publisher with sales exceeding $25 million in 2022.

Thank you to our team for outstanding performance in ways we could only have imagined. We are also grateful to our network of writers, illustrators and vendors who have been important partners in moving our business forward over the past three years. Lastly, a big thank you to our customers who have purchased our wonderful books. We expect the business to continue to rise as part of Headline and Hachette.

Mari Evans, Managing Director of Headline Publishing Group, said that she is delighted to have this unique opportunity to now bring Welbeck and her expertise in illustration and gift publishing to our division. Together, seeing us become a real force that cannot be ignored.

Hilary Murray Hill, CEO of Hachette Childrens Group, said: I’ve been very impressed with the creativity and imagination of the Welbeck children’s catalog in recent years, and I look forward to working with our new colleagues at Welbeck to grow and develop these brands. I am excited about the opportunity. And some of the illustrators are already part of the Hachette Childrens Group, which we’re proud to work with.

When asked if there would be job losses as a result of the acquisition, a Hachette spokesperson said: “In terms of post-acquisition staffing, Welbeck’s gift, illustration and adult trade businesses will be part of Headline Publishing Group and Welbecks Children’s List. Part of the Hachette Childrens Group. “More than that, we’re taking the time to get to know the business and its people. Business as usual.”

Mental health and wellness imprint Trigger, of which Welbeck has been a majority shareholder since December 2020, is not part of the deal. Soraya Nair, publisher of Trigger Publishing Group, told The Bookseller: Major shareholder in Welbeck Trigger Limited (WTL). As a result, WTL will again operate as Trigger Publishing Ltd (TPL) and take full ownership and control of Trigger Group (TPG).”

Nair said: We are so excited to welcome our authors back to the Trigger family. In addition to having a current trade publishing capability, TPG has become one of the leading providers of mental health solutions in the B2B market through its TriggerHub division, which we believe opens many new doors for authors beyond traditional trade channels. “

According to Nielsen Bookscan UK Total Consumer Market figures, Welbeck Publishing Group currently sells a total of 703,132 books for 5.92 million by 2022. Compared to available weeks in 2021, volume increased by 30% and value by 30.7%. Welbeck’s best seller to date is Bruce Jones Formula One 2022, which has sold 29,177 copies since publication in February.

