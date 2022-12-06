US, EU positions on China converge, senior official says





Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

EU and US positions on China have converged, thanks in part to Beijing’s growing assertiveness and budding partnership with Russia, according to Stefano Sannino, secretary general of the foreign policy branch of the EU.

Why it matters: The EU declared Beijing a “systemic rival” in 2019, but European leaders have been slower than their American counterparts to focus on economic opportunities for security concerns. Today however, Sannino said, Brussels and Washington have come to a common assessment of the challenges posed by China, but not always a common approach to addressing them.

At the heart of the news: One of the factors bringing the US and EU closer together has been China’s ‘new friendship’ with Russia, especially since the invasion of Ukraine, Sannino said .

“We have a different world ahead of us than we had a year ago,” Sannino said. “We don’t have all the pieces of the new equation, but it’s definitely something that changes the landscape in one way or another.” Thursday and Friday, which the veteran Italian diplomat led alongside Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Flashback: For years, the EU’s focus in its relations with China has been to maintain a level playing field for European businesses, Sannino said.

Now it has become much broader,” in part due to growing assertiveness from Chinese leaders who have made it clear they want to reshape the world order to suit their interests, Sannino said. The EU is trying to reduce reliance on China in areas ranging from rare earth minerals to 5G infrastructure. After talks last week, the US and EU also released a joint statement expressing concern over China’s human rights abuses, “provocations” towards Taiwan and “economic coercion”.

State of play: EU leaders have also raised concerns about “decoupling” from China or getting drawn into a US-China confrontation. The Biden administration’s efforts to cut China off from advanced semiconductor technology and boost U.S. industry to compete with China have also risked tensions with Europe.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s efforts to cut China off from advanced semiconductor technology and boost U.S. industry to compete with China have created tensions with Europe. Cut Inflation Act that does not apply to EU businesses and said ‘the jury is still out’ on President Bidens’ export controls on exports of semi- drivers to China.

Still, Sannino said after talks last week that the US and the EU were increasingly speaking the same language on China, and that “there was no kind of pressure to take some decision, to say yes or no, with us or not with us.”

Yes, but: the United States would pressure the Netherlands, home to the world’s top producer of chip-making tools, ASML, to agree to its export controls.

The big picture: Sannino spoke to Axios shortly after European Council President Charles Michel met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also visited Beijing recently, and French President Emmanuel Macron intends to visit early next year.

The heavy criticism Scholz faced at home for traveling to Beijing with a delegation of business leaders underscored growing skepticism about an economy-focused approach to China. However, EU-China trade hit a record high last year and is increasingly important at a time when Europe is facing severe economic headwinds. The other side: Xi urged the EU to consider China “independently”, rather than following the US. Politics.

The bottom line: “The goal here is not to ostracize China,” Sannino told Axios. Brussels must strike the right balance, he said, “not to be mean, but not to be naïve”.

