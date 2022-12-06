Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after being caught stealing from home.





Sterling played in two of England’s four matches at the World Cup in Qatar. Host Country: Qatar Dates: 20 November – 18 December Coverage: Broadcast live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and BBC Sports websites and apps. Daily TV List – Full Coverage Details

Raheem Sterling has left Qatar’s World Cup squad and returned to London after a house was burglarized.

Surrey police said people at the home returned to find valuables and watches confiscated. There was no threat of violence.

A spokesperson for the player said Sterling was “prioritizing the well-being” of her three young children.

Sterling said he was “shaky” and “wanted to go home as soon as he got the warning”.

A spokesperson added that the intruders were armed on Sunday and the families were at home.

However, police said in a statement on Monday that “we will reassure our community that no witnesses have come forward to these effects.”

The statement read: “On Saturday, December 3, residents returned to their addresses after arriving home from an overseas trip. They contacted the police just before 9pm to report that a number of jewelry, including a watch, had been stolen.

“Police officers attended the address later that night and returned this morning to speak with residents. At this point, the date the property was stolen is uncertain and it has been established that it forms a key part of our investigation.

“The investigation into the entire situation remains ongoing and police will review all available evidence, including CCTV opportunities.”

They added that no arrests were made.

“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing, family comes first,” England manager Gareth Southgate said after Sunday’s 3-0 win.

“We want to give him that space and we’ll see how that develops over the next few days.”

Sterling’s team-mate Declan Rice said: “I saw him this morning. The manager is having trouble at home, so we all sent him a message.”

England’s next World Cup fixture is Saturday’s quarter-final against France.

Sterling is the second player to leave the England squad after Arsenal defender Ben White, who returned to England on 30 November for personal reasons.

Two years ago, three burglars were jailed for targeting multiple homes in north-west England, including an attempted break-in where Sterling lived in Cheshire in November 2018.

The Chelsea forward started and scored in England’s 6-2 group stage win over Iran before being called up again for the 0-0 draw with the United States.

Southgate opted instead to play Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both sides of Harry Kane for England’s 3–0 victory over Wales.

England managers often relied on Sterling for major tournaments. He started all seven of England’s Euro 2020 matches.

