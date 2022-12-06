India to allow E-Visa again for British nationals





India is ready to resume electronic visa services for UK citizens.

Just before the upcoming winter holidays, India is poised to resume e-visa services for UK citizens in March 2020 for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. The Visa website will be ready soon. The High Commission of India in London has notified that future applicants may apply for the same visa.

It’s important to note that the service was reinstated earlier this year for almost all countries, with the exception of a few countries including the UK and Canada.

In a video posted on Twitter by the London-based Indian High Commissioner, Vikram K Doraiswami, UK High Commissioner, said: “We are once again rolling out e-Visas and this service will be available to you soon. (Date will be announced later. .)soon).and that will make it much easier for my friend from UK to go to India.welcome back.electronic visa is ahead and you can still get all other services including visa at your doorstep.Look forward to a nice winter season It is for everyone to enjoy the festival in India, the land of festivals.”

The caption for the video reads: “Team @HCI_London are delighted to confirm that e-Visa facilities will be back available to UK nationals traveling to India. System upgrades are underway and the Visa website will soon be ready to accept applications from our friends in India. It will be England.”

The @HCI_London team are happy to confirm that the e-Visa facility is again available for British nationals traveling to India. A system upgrade is underway and soon the visa website will be ready to accept applications from friends in the UK. Here is a video on the subject. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/E0UdgMOayG

India in the UK (@HCI_London) December 5, 2022

Backlogs on India visas have increased in recent months as applicants lament the lack of vacancies and lengthy processing times.

Also Read: New UK-India Visa Scheme Welcomed by Industry, Student Group

Earlier, many Brits were reportedly forced to cancel or postpone their holiday plans to India after UK visa agents were notified that they could no longer apply for tourist visas on behalf of applicants.

