CBI says UK recession could turn into ‘lost decade’ of growth





London CNN Business —

The UK will lose a decade of growth if action is not taken to address sluggish business investment and worker shortages, a leading business lobby group has warned.

In a bleak economic outlook released Monday, the Confederation of British Industries (CBI) said three-quarters of businesses were having trouble finding the skills and staff they needed. It called for changes in government policy, including a more flexible immigration system and tax cuts to stimulate investment.

The UK is mired in stagflation with soaring inflation, negative growth, declining productivity and business investment. Businesses see potential growth opportunities but have no reason to believe in the face of headwinds, so they are shedding investments in 2023, CBI Director Tony Danker said in a statement.

If action is not taken, we will see a lost decade of growth. GDP is a simple multiplier of two factors: people and productivity. But there is no need and no productivity, Danker added.

The UK is still the only G7 economy that has not fully recovered from the pandemic. Soaring energy and food costs pushed inflation to a 41-year high in October. Widespread strikes have become the norm in recent months as workers feel the pain of a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

British workers suffered the largest drop in purchasing power in more than 20 years between April and June, as average real wages, adjusted for inflation, fell 3 per cent. The decline in real wages was less severe in the third quarter, but it was still one of the biggest since official records began in 2001.

Conservative leader Nadim Zahawi said on Sunday that the government was considering bringing in the military to keep public services running.

The outlook for the UK economy over the next year is one of the weakest among the developed countries covered in CBI forecasts, with only German GDP expected to decline at a slightly faster pace. Germany felt the power of the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

CBI expects the UK economy to contract 0.4% in 2023, a significant downgrade from the 1% growth forecast last June. The economy is not expected to return to pre-coronavirus levels until the second quarter of 2024.

Inflation will decline gradually over the next year, but consumer spending will decline for the full year, well above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target by 2023, the CBI forecast.

The group expects business investment to decline from mid-next year, down 9% from pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024. Production per worker is expected to remain 2% below the pre-corona trend, which by then had already been weak. , CBI said.

CBI chief economist Alpesh Paleja said in a statement that while there is some consolation that the coming recession will be shallow, concerns about long-term weaknesses in productivity and business investment appear to be lurking. That doesn’t bode well for standards of living and the ability of the economy to grow in the long run.

The group said the government should address the investment shortfall with permanent tax incentives, which are estimated to unlock an additional $50 billion ($61.4 billion) in annual capital investment by the end of the decade.

We can’t afford another decade of both. [investment and productivity] It’s stagnant, Danker said.

