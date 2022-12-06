Reviews | The future depends on chips. Is the United States ready?





When President Biden tours a microchip factory under construction in Arizona on Tuesday, it could look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to a major swing state that just elected a governor and a Democratic senator. But the chips that the factory will manufacture are much more important than being a partisan maneuver. They are essential to American security.

Silicon chips, or semiconductors, the tiny integrated circuits that power electronic devices, are the reason we can text or turn on the television. These are the means by which pilots can fly aircraft safely and the military can monitor missiles on radar. The power of each chip depends on the number of transistors pressed onto its surface, and because that number grows exponentially, so does what the chips can accomplish. Emerging inventions, especially in artificial intelligence and supercomputing, will not only determine who rules the global economy, but also who wins wars. The future, in short, depends on chips.

The problem is that, for the moment, the United States cannot depend on a steady supply of chips, even if the design and software are mainly developed here. After half a century of global outsourcing, the manufacturing process has become dispersed, with each step becoming heavily concentrated in a few countries. The silicon wafers that carry the transistors are mostly made in Japan. The lithography tools that pattern the chips are mostly made in Japan and the Netherlands. The processor chips themselves are largely made in Taiwan, including by the TSMC company (which is building the factory Biden will visit in Arizona). The chips are then tested and packaged into devices, primarily in China.

The dangers of such a system are obvious: Taiwan plays an important role in the production of all types of chips, but it produces no less than 90% of the most advanced semiconductor chips, those which are essential for innovation. . In industry, we talk about avant-garde. This places the United States in a precarious position. If China were to invade Taiwan, which it claims is an inalienable part of its territory, the United States could lose access to most of the tiny components that make our country work. We got a taste of it when the covid-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and all of a sudden it took six months for a new refrigerator to arrive. An invasion of Taiwan would mean a repeat but on a catastrophic scale and with control in the hands of an adversary. The Pentagon, let’s not forget, sees China as the primary security threat to the United States.

The Chips and Science Act passed by Congress this summer is supposed to help solve the problem by channeling more than $50 billion in subsidies to onshore manufacturing and bolstering research and development. Whether this works depends on the implementation. The key will be to direct subsidies not only towards chip manufacturing, but also towards testing and packaging; otherwise, the United States would remain dependent on China. Another challenge will be to ensure that research and development money produces results beyond shiny new buildings at universities. Innovative technologies must pass, as the jargon says, from the laboratory to the fab(rication). Monitoring how the money is spent is crucial.

Meanwhile, in October, the Commerce Department banned the export of advanced chips used in military applications as well as advanced chip-making tools. Export controls also prohibit U.S. persons from maintaining advanced chip manufacturing facilities in China. Together, these measures could choke China all the way down the supply chain. Even foreign companies are prohibited from selling their advanced chips to China without a license from the US government if they want to continue using US technology, which almost all semiconductor companies do.

The goal is not only to make it harder for China to buy chips, but also to make it harder for China to build chips, which both hampers its work in AI today and its hopes of harboring an entirely national microchip industry tomorrow. Xi Jinping’s regime has already invested heavily in this effort.

Should China achieve supremacy in advanced chip manufacturing, military and economic supremacy could easily follow. This kind of power, wielded by a regime defined by its dystopian surveillance systems and violent repression of a cultural minority, is a chilling specter. But were far from this reality. China spends as much money importing chips as oil. China may be able to surpass the United States when it comes to building the most ships or the most drones, but that country can probably beat it in building the best systems to control them. This is the advantage we must maintain.

Some argue that the White House’s aggressive actions are risking what could have been a permanent US economic advantage by forcing China to develop its own chipmaking capabilities that could eventually surpass ours. But China was already building its domestic industry. Export controls aim to put China so far behind that catching up will prove difficult. However, this depends on the actual effectiveness of the measures.

One challenge is the application. The Commerce Department’s plate is overflowing. Congress should not underfund it. Another challenge is rallying allies. Today, the United States is such an integral part of the semiconductor supply chain that virtually no country or company can produce advanced chips without its involvement. But the controls could create pressure on companies in Japan and Europe to make the kind of tools that are restricted and supply them to China themselves, rather than accept the loss of a valuable customer. . Diplomacy matters here.

The good news is this: in the minds of the public, software has long been the big story. Why has Chinese company TikTok consumed Gen Zers so much? How should Facebook and Twitter treat messages from former President Donald Trump? There has been far too little focus on the hardware without which none of these platforms could exist. Now, as the beginnings of a global semiconductor strategy appear, it looks like that is finally changing.

