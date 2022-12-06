



The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) has confirmed that a 12-year-old boy in south-east London has died after contracting streptococcal A.

Health authorities have confirmed that a boy, an eighth grader at Colfes School in Lewisham, has died of a bacterial infection in recent weeks, urging parents and doctors to be vigilant.

Richard Russell, principal of Colfes School in Lewisham, confirmed the shocking news in a statement Monday.

This totally unexpected tragedy affected all members of the school community including students, parents and staff. “We are doing what we can to support families of students who are willing to come to terms with the devastating loss,” he said.

UKHSA said it is providing public health advice and support to schools.

Louise Bishop, Health Protection Consultant at UKHSA London, said:

We have provided precautionary advice to schools to prevent further cases and continue to monitor the situation closely.

Group A streptococcal infection usually causes mild illness, and information about signs and symptoms was shared with parents and staff. These include sore throat, fever, and minor skin infections, which can be treated with holistic antibiotics from your GP.

It occurred when an eighth child was reported dead from a Strep A infection.

Alison Syred-Paul, principal of Morelands Primary in Waterlooville, Hampshire, said Monday: iGAS) infection.

We are devastated by the loss of one of our young students and send our heartfelt condolences to the child’s family at this extremely sad time.

Downing Street urged parents to be on the lookout for symptoms after an increase in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.

Although streptococcal is mild in most cases, it is highly contagious, so an important message to convey this morning is that parents should be alert for symptoms such as fever, headaches and skin rashes.

Group A streptococcal bacteria can cause a variety of infections, including scarlet fever and strep throat.

Although most infections are relatively mild, they can sometimes cause a serious illness called invasive group A streptococcal disease.

Meanwhile, the heartbroken father of the poorest girl across Britain said she was living an absolute nightmare as she hung on a ventilator after contracting strep throat.

After Camila Rose Burns initially complained to her parents of heartache, her parents are warning others of the symptoms of the infection.

Her father said the 4-year-old was dancing with friends last Friday but is now fighting for his life on a ventilator after being taken to Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Dean Burns said her daughter’s condition worsened last weekend and Camila needed emergency care on Monday as the weather was a bit bad on Saturday after dancing.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) says there has been an increase in rare invasive group A streptococci this year, particularly in children under 10 years of age, and since September five children under 10 have died in the UK.

Camila Rose Burns is fighting for her life.

/Sky News

Bolton’s Mr Burns told Sky News: When we got here on Monday they said she was the poorest girl in all of England.

From dancing with friends on a Friday night to a bit under the weather on a Saturday, and going a bit worse on a Sunday, she’s basically not the same girl anymore.

It’s heartbreaking.

There were disease bugs around Camila’s school and she complained of heartache, Burns said.

Camilla was taken to the hospital last Saturday where she was given an inhaler and told she could go home, but her health deteriorated a day later.

Mr Burns told Sky News: She has completely changed. she was anxious

After being taken to the hospital, Camila required life-saving intervention.

Mr Burns said: We had to yell at some of the nurses and leave the room. They put her to sleep and she has been keeping her alive on her ventilator ever since.

It’s the worst thing that could happen to anyone.

Mr Burns told BBC News he was hoping and praying for a miracle. He added that Camilla is showing signs of improvement in her.

In a message to other parents, he said: [to seek medical advice]. Check it out quickly.

According to UKHSA data, there were 2.3 cases of invasive disease per 100,000 children aged 1-4 years in the UK this year, compared to an average of 0.5 in the pre-pandemic season (2017-2019).

It also had 1.1 cases per 100,000 children aged 5 to 9, compared to the pre-pandemic average of 0.3 cases (2017-2019).

Looking at the five deaths in the UK, the last peak of streptococcal A infections was in 2017/18, with four deaths in the same period.

UKHSA said an investigation was ongoing following reports of an increase in lower respiratory tract group A streptococcal infections in children over the past few weeks.

It said there was no evidence that the new strain was circulating and the increase was likely due to large amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

Professor Beate Kampmann told BBC News that parents should seek medical help if they are concerned.

She said that type A streptococci would cause asymptomatic infections in the majority of people, followed by sore throats, scarlet fever, and invasive group A streptococci in a very, very few people.

Professor Kampman added: It starts with a high fever, a very sore throat, and a very red tongue with papillae of this kind that eventually develops into a rash that feels a bit like sandpaper.

The rash starts on the back of the elbows and neck. Since the disease is caused by toxins produced by these bacteria, the skin tends to peel after about 10 days.

Burns, who believes parents should act quickly when they see their child sick, said: She was really lethargic at times but her health improved until she completely changed.

Health authorities are urging parents to call NHS 111 or a general practitioner if their child gets worse, eats or eats much less than normal, uses a dry diaper for more than 12 hours, or shows other signs of dehydration.

If your baby is less than 3 months old and has a temperature of 38C, or older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39C or higher, you should also seek help.

A very tired or irritable child is also a red flag.

Parents should call 999 or go to A&E if their child has trouble breathing (grunting or tucking their stomach under the ribs), stops breathing, or if their skin, tongue or lips are blue or limp and unresponsive.

