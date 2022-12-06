Supermarkets urge UK government to remove barriers to renewable energy investment





Supermarkets, along with Community Energy England, Central Co-op and Midcounties Co-operative, wrote an open letter warning Sunak that the government will not be able to meet its 2030 and 2035 renewable energy targets without more concerted policy action.

The Energy Security Strategy, released in April, made headlines with its commitment to decarbonize 95% of the UK’s electricity mix by 2030 (i.e. fueled by nuclear power, renewables or off-gas). This should increase to 100% by 2035.

An independent study by Cornwall Insight commissioned by the Co-op found that less than 60% of the UK’s electricity mix will be accounted for by renewable generation by 2030, up from about 39% today. The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has recommended that renewables should make up 70% of the mix by 2035.

To close this gap, the letter urges Sunak to work with businesses to lift policy and regulatory barriers to renewable energy investment and development. The same Cornwall Insight study concluded that only 18.5% of planned renewable generation capacity in the UK’s pipeline is likely to develop as planned.

The letter recommends an overhaul of the planning system to rapidly track the development of new wind and solar plans. The government has acknowledged that the planning process for offshore wind farms under Liz Truss is lengthy and that the UK will need to modify it to meet its key climate, energy and economic ambitions. But both Truss and Sunak have been vocal about making solar development more difficult to complete on agricultural land.

Sunac is also facing a rebellion from more than 20 Conservative MPs who want to see the current offshore wind planning laws relaxed. The MPs, led by Simon Clarke MP, are advocating amendments to the Leveling Up and Regeneration Bill to make it easier for developers to build onshore wind farms in areas supported by local residents.

The letter also recommends that governments take steps to support community energy organizations and to ensure that households and businesses that purchase renewable electricity pay less than they would for high-carbon electricity and gas.

Companies also want combined fiscal and fiscal measures that encourage investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects as a whole.

The letter calls potential future failures to accelerate the energy transition a missed economic, security and environmental opportunity. We very much welcome the opportunity to meet with you to discuss how we can together seize the opportunity that lies ahead.

Elaborating on the letter, Co-ops President Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “Energy markets are at a crisis point and we need urgent action to provide energy security, drive economic growth and bring us closer to net zero.” Government action is required. Britain is still too dependent on fossil fuels and needs to create more UK renewables to green its energy grid.

About 40% of electricity generation in the UK is currently gas-fired. More than 90% of UK homes are centrally heated using fossil fuel boilers.

Khoury-Haq added: The Co-op is sourcing energy directly from solar power plants and will get more energy from these sources in the future as part of a multi-million pound program to increase the share of directly funded renewables. we use.

Grid decarbonization is not progressing fast enough and governments must push for planning reform to encourage investment in it and allow rapid progress for onshore and offshore development.

Last week, the government confirmed that it had once again adopted the Energy Security Bill, designed to set out policies to deliver on many of the commitments set out in the Energy Security Strategy. The bill was introduced while Kwarteng was energy minister and stalled for passage while the Conservative Party leadership race was underway from September.

