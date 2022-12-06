New HMRC data hopes UK’s Northern Ireland Brexit trade check will end | Brexit





The UK may have its controversial Brexit checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea removed after an initial analysis of government data showed that at least 85% of goods arriving from the UK to Northern Ireland stay in factories or shops in the region. I am hoping to be there.

The study comes from the EU Access system, a new HM revenue and tariff database that tracked the movement of 1 million goods across the Irish Sea in 2021.

The Northern Ireland Protocol requires suppliers supplying goods from the UK to the region to complete a customs declaration in order to move goods to Northern Ireland in order to avoid Irish island borders.

The protocol’s requirements ruptured the political settlement in Northern Ireland, where the Democratic Unionist Party refused to sit in the devolved government.

The database, which the EU has been testing since 7 November, provides real-time customs and commercial data on everything from agri-food to tractor parts and manufacturing parts placed on ferries bound for Northern Ireland ports.

The UK hopes to provide EU officials with the data they need to monitor trade between Britain and Northern Ireland and reassure them that systems are in place to prevent rogue businesses from smuggling substandard goods across the border.

This data will not be made public as it is commercially sensitive, but an initial analysis in the UK has shown that as much as one-sixth or 16% of the value of goods crosses borders at risk.

The 85% figure is unlikely to reassure the EU that Ireland needs a border. This is because the enclosed documents did not meet the requirements.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week said a deal on the protocol was possible if Britain had the political will.

The database is considered central to any solution.

A government spokesperson said: To meet the UK’s customs data sharing obligations, HMRC has provided a new system called the EU Access System. Real-time Northern Ireland data from 5 different HMRC systems in one place.

The system has been operational since January 2022 and we have been working closely with the EU to ensure the system meets their needs.

More than 1 million overall declarations have been approved for the movement of goods from the UK to Northern Ireland in 2021, according to HMRC data published in September but not publicly available.

According to HMRC figures, there are 34.3 million notifications from UK companies selling into Europe in 2021, representing just a small fraction of all post-Brexit trade with the European Union.

To resolve the protocol dispute, the UK is looking at a new green and red lane system to separate trucks bound for the Republic of Ireland from trucks staying in Northern Ireland.

We believe that suppliers passing through the green lane do not have to fill out customs declarations. Suppliers told the government that the requirement to list commodity codes for each item in a consignment was burdensome.

Instead, the UK argues that if the database works, a commercial listing listing the contents, origins and destinations of lorries on board ferries will suffice, and a robust reliable trading system with hefty fines for rogue operators is a viable solution.

The EU proposal for express lanes is similar but still wants producers to complete customs declarations.

European Commission vice-president Maro Epobi told EU and British parliamentarians at a recent meeting in Westminster that they are not far apart.

He said the EU proposal could reduce inspections on trucks to two or three a day.

