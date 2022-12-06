UK Weather: The Met Office expects the first snow to hit the UK as exact dates are released.





Snow is soon on his way to England. Photo: Alamy/Getty Images/Twitter/Met Office

The first snow of the season is set to hit Britain as the Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures to drop.

Winter has really arrived as temperatures have plummeted over the past few days.

But with the Met Office predicting snow this week, it looks like things could get colder.

And it’s not just in the highlands of Scotland where snow is expected to fall all over the country.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the weather for the next two weeks, saying “showers and rain are expected in the south, southeast and north of England on Tuesday.

Snow is possible in highlands across the UK this week. Photo: Alamy

Also, snow and heavy rains are possible throughout the highlands. Moderate winds are expected in most areas, with local strong winds in the north and south of the UK.

“Some snow and snowfall is expected in the highlands. Temperatures are likely to be below normal during this period and may feel a bit chilly.”

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern told Birmingham Live:

“However, unlike Thursday, an increase in easterly winds continuing throughout the day will lift it, resulting in a brighter afternoon, albeit still heavily cloud cover, expected.

It’s going to be very cold in England this week. Photo: Alamy

More and more you will see showers across eastern England and eastern Scotland carried by the east wind.”

There is also the possibility of a white Christmas for the first time in several years, with the long-term forecast for large changes in winter precipitation.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said in its forecast for December 16 through the New Year, “Although confidence in this period is low, it is likely to be generally stable and relatively dry weather rather than stormy.”

Frost and fog are common at this time of year, and with below-normal temperatures and winter precipitation, these possibilities are slightly higher than usual.”

The last White Christmas across the UK was in 2010, 12 years ago.

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather alert as snowfall of up to 10 cm is expected in Scotland.

Over the next few days, it will get even colder with temperatures dropping below freezing overnight in most parts of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heart.co.uk/news/uk-weather-met-office-snow-britain-dates/

