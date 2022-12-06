



LONDON — Britain’s opposition Labor Party on Monday promised to scrap the unelected House of Lords if it gets the government as part of a raft if its policy is to clear the Labor Party’s position for the next election.

The center-left party has been in power since 2010, but scandals and economic turmoil over the ruling Conservative Party have given it a huge lead in the polls in months. Labor seeks to solidify its position as a government-in-waiting with a series of policy proposals it says will shift decision-making power from the central government in London to cities and regions across the UK.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said the current Senate was indefensible and would be replaced with an elected member as soon as possible after taking office. The next general election must be held by 2024.

The Senate reviews legislation passed by the elected House of Representatives and has been made up of hereditary nobles for much of its 900-year history.

The monarch’s reform is a vexing problem that has plagued successive governments. The previous Labor government under Prime Minister Tony Blair ousted hundreds of hereditary nobles from the Chamber 20 years ago and replaced them with government and party-appointed life peers. However, further reform attempts were stalled.

Seated alongside lifelong peers alongside a handful of judges, bishops and dozens of remaining hereditary nobles, the Lords now has around 800 members, making it the second largest legislative body in the world after the National People’s Congress of China.

Labor proposes replacing it with smaller, more democratic assemblies of the country and regions.

The idea was one of the proposals drafted for the party by Gordon Brown, Britain’s last Labor Prime Minister. Brown, who led the nation from 2007 to 2010, recommended giving cities and regions more power to raise and spend money. He also proposed giving more powers to Scotland and Wales, which already have semi-autonomous parliaments in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Brown said it would help ease demands for Scottish independence from the Scottish National Party government in Edinburgh.

From now on, the debate will not be independence versus the status quo, but change within the UK versus change leaving the UK, he said.

Starmer said he wanted to implement the proposal within five years of taking office, claiming that British regions are held back by a system that hoards power in Westminster.

The UK has one of the most centralized systems in Europe and no central has provided for it, he said at an event in Leeds in northern England.

Labor is trying to draw a firm line between the center-right Conservatives, who became the third Prime Minister since winning a majority under Boris Johnson in 2019.

Johnson was ousted from his party in July after a series of ethics scandals, and his successor, Liz Truss, stepped down less than two months later when her tax-cutting economic plans sparked market chaos.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took office in October, is struggling to restore his party’s poll scores and unite the party’s contentious wings that fear losing the next election.

Labor remains reluctant to review Brexit, the most divisive issue Britain has faced in years.

The party supported Remain, which was defeated in the 2016 EU accession referendum. But Labor now says it will not rejoin the bloc or pursue dramatically closer economic ties, despite mounting evidence that the divorce has damaged trade between Britain and its nearest neighbors.

Starmer said more Brexit debates are the last thing the country needs but will seek improved relations with the EU.

I don’t think this is working, so I think we can move on to a better deal.

