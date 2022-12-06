Ricardo Pepi, American footballer, caught wearing the Netherlands jersey in a Dutch nightclub after the World Cup defeat





Ricardo Pepi, the 19-year-old who was left off the United States’ World Cup roster, was seen at a Dutch nightclub donning a Dutch jersey after their win knocked the United States out of the tournament .

The Netherlands beat the United States 3-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Pepi has been playing in the Netherlands for FC Groningen in the Eredivisie league since being loaned out by German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg as he was dropped from the roster by head coach Gregg Berhalter. He instead brought forwards Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright with him.

Ricardo Pepi of FC Groningen is shown during the Dutch Eredivisie match with Fortuna Sittard at Euroborg on November 2, 2019. 13, 2022, in Groningen, Netherlands. (Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Pepi, however, clearly stood out in World Cup qualifiers, scoring three goals in 10 appearances for the United States. However, Berhalter said: “The Dutch league, I think it’s a big league, but it doesn’t bring the same physicality as the Premier League or the [EFL] Championship brings. It’s something that went into the decision.”

Of these three forwards, Sargent plays for EFL Championship league Norwich City FC. Ferreira played for FC Dallas in MLS this season, scoring 18 goals in 35 games, while Wright plays in the Sper Lig, the Turkish league, for Antalyaspor.

Wright was the on-loan goalscorer for the United States against the Dutch as a second-half cross from Christian Pulisic hit his foot perfectly and accidentally went into the net.

Ricardo Pepi of United States looks on during the international friendly match with Saudi Arabia at Estadio Nueva Condomina on September 27, 2022 in Murcia, Spain. (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Hearing of his absence from the World Cup roster, Pepi admitted Berhalter’s decision was “disappointing”.

“Disappointing because I felt like I gave myself the best chance to be in the World Cup line-up,” Pepi said in a November post-match interview via mlssoccer.com. “I felt like I had a chance, but not disappointed at the same time because, like I said, I did my thing, I went there, I played many minutes , I scored my goals. I’m really happy with this situation.

“At the end of the day, it’s a coaches decision that I can’t control.”

Pepi previously played for FC Dallas as a local product before heading to Augsburg in a $20m transfer. He was named MLS Young Player of the Year in 2021 after tallying 13 goals and two assists in 31 games that year.

“I feel like once [Berhalter] told me that I wanted to move on as soon as possible and just focus on the game now. I can’t keep thinking about why I didn’t succeed or why I did,” said Pepi.

Ricardo Pepi of United States looks on during the international friendly match with Saudi Arabia at Estadio Nueva Condomina on September 27, 2022 in Murcia, Spain. (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Pepi will look forward to 2026 when the expanded World Cup is held in the United States along with Mexico and Canada. Pepi will be 23 years old.

Scott Thompson is a sportswriter for Fox News Digital.

