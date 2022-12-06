As the UK regains control of EU funds, the government begins investing $2.6 billion in communities.





The UK Government approves a regional spending plan for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). UKSPF aligns and succeeds in EU funding in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving local leaders greater say in how money is spent. Funding will accelerate level-ups such as supporting local businesses, improving skills, revitalizing downtown and enhancing local pride.

As Britain regains control and approves a money-spending plan previously run by the European Union, people across the country will benefit from a $2.6 billion investment in technology, improved boulevards, local business support and more green space. .

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund succeeds the EU rescue fund, but instead of Brussels deciding where and how to spend the money, the UK government has been working closely with local leaders across the UK to get money where it is needed most.

Under the spending plan approved today, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all getting at least the same amount as before, while free from bureaucratic EU procedures and having greater say in how their money is spent.

Councils in England, Scotland and Wales have put together initiatives with various local partners for people in those regions. They decided to use the money for a variety of initiatives, such as helping people get decent jobs, helping local businesses grow, and fighting anti-social behavior, and now they can deliver. In Northern Ireland, DLUHC manages the fund and develops the plan in close collaboration with Parliament, business, community and the voluntary sector.

Secretary Dehenna Davison said:

We are taking full advantage of being outside the EU and unlocking billions of pounds of investment to help uplift communities and spread opportunities across the UK.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will provide tangible benefits to people across the country, from young entrepreneurs in need of a helping hand or those looking to acquire the skills they need to secure a well-paid, well-paid job.

The UK government has worked closely with local leaders across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to give them greater say in how these funds are spent and ensure they go where they are needed most.

Across England, funds are used to level up in three main areas.

Community and Place: Projects can foster place pride by improving access to parks and green spaces, sports facilities, and arts and culture. Local Business Support: This includes support for entrepreneurs and research and development grants for local businesses to help develop innovative products and services. People and Skills: Projects may include expert support for people with health conditions who face additional barriers to decent work. This may include basic life skills, digital education, and English and math education. As part of the funding, Multiply, a multi-million pound adult arithmetic program, has been allocated across the UK to help people with no or low math skills improve their economic and life prospects.

The UK Government’s flexible approach also means that Parliament and local partners will have the opportunity to adapt each plan to reflect new economic priorities over the period to 2025.

Today the UK Government is announcing the UKSPF Investment Plan for Northern Ireland, which outlines how the funds will be delivered. It is designed to increase self-esteem, increase life chances and support growth by investing in Northern Ireland’s key priorities.

Funding for UKSPF will be 2.6 billion between 2022 and 2025, with this figure reaching 1.5 billion annually by March 2025, fulfilling the UK Government’s commitment to align each country’s EU rescue fund. no see.

1.58 billion across England, 212 million in Scotland, 585 million in Wales and 127 million in Northern Ireland will be made available through the fund.

Additional Information:

Council has been working with various local partners to deliver an investment plan for the community. List of agreed interventions for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for each of the three UKSPF investment priorities.

