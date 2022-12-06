Canada and USA announce rosters for 2023 World Juniors selection camp





Bedard, the projected first choice, is one of 10 returning players for Canada. The 17-year-old center had eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games to help him win WJC 2022 gold. Fantilli is a freshman at the University of Michigan. The 18-year-old forward had 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 16 games.

WJC 2023 will take place in Moncton and Halifax, Nova Scotia from December 26 to January 5. Group A features Canada, as well as Sweden, Czechia, Germany and Austria at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax. The United States, which finished fifth in the 2022 WJC, will compete in Group B with Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia at the Avenir Center.

Canada’s camp, which will take place from December 9-12 at the Avenir Center in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, will feature 16 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders. Among the first-round picks in Canada’s camp is defenseman Kevin Korchinski, who was selected 7th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 draft. Other first-round picks are forwards Zachary Bolduc (St. Louis Blues, No. 17, 2021), Zach Dean (Vegas Golden Knights, No. 30, 2021), Nathan Gaucher (Anaheim Ducks, No. 22, 2022), Brennan Othman (New York Rangers, No. 16, 2021) and Reid Schaefer (Edmonton Oilers, No. 32, 2022); and defensemen Carson Lambos (Minnesota Wild, No. 26, 2021) and Nolan Allan (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 32, 2021).

Seven first-round NHL Draft picks highlight U.S. National Junior Team selection camp, and eight first-round NHL Draft picks have been invited to National Junior Team selection camp of Canada to help determine each country’s roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The USA camp, which will include 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders, will take place at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan from December 12-17. The roster consists of players from 15 different states, led by Minnesota (five), Michigan (four) and Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Illinois (three each).

Among the first-round selections at the American camp are Logan Cooley, a freshman at the University of Minnesota chosen No. 3 by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft, and defenseman Luke Hughes, selected No. 4 by the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft. Hughes, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 18 games. He is the younger brother of Devils forward Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes. Other first-round selections invited to camp are forwards Tyler Boucher (Ottawa Senators, No. 10, 2021), Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers, No. 5, 2022), Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets, No. 18, 2021), Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg Jets, No. 14, 2022) and Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues, No. 23, 2022).

The United States will play exhibition games against Finland at the QPlex in Quispamsis, New Brunswick on December 19 and against Sweden at the Avenir Center in Moncton, New Brunswick on December 21. The roster of 23 players (including three goalies) should be finalized after its last exhibition game.

Forwards Stramel, Will Smith (U.S. National Hockey Team Development Program Under-18), Ryan Leonard (U.S. U-18) and Gavin Brindley (University of Michigan) are the only first-year draft-eligible players invited to camp.

Each country will play its first tournament match on December 26. The United States will face Latvia at 4 p.m. ET at the Avenir Centre, and Canada will open against the Czech Republic at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Centre.

CANADA SELECT CAMP ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS: Tyler Brennan, Prince George (New Jersey Devils); Benjamin Gaudreau, Sarnia (San Jose Sharks); Thomas Milic, Seattle (eligible in 2023); William Rousseau, Quebec (eligible 2023)

DEFENDERS: Nolan Allan, Seattle (Chicago Blackhawks); * Ethan Del Mastro, Mississauga (Blackhawks); Tyson Hinds, Sherbrooke (Anaheim Ducks); Kevin Korchinski, Seattle (Blackhawks); * Carson Lambos, Winnipeg (Minnesota Wild); Jack Matier, Ottawa (Nashville Predators); Evan Nause, Quebec (Florida Panthers); Ethan Samson, Prince George (Philadelphia Flyers); * Olen Zellweger, Everett (Ducks)

FORWARDS: Caedan Bankier, Kamloops (Wild); Owen Beck, Mississauga (Montreal Canadiens); * Connor Bedard, Regina (2023 eligible); Zachary Bolduc, Quebec (St. Louis Blues); Colton Dach, Kelowna (Blackhawks); Zach Dean, Gatineau (Vegas Golden Knights); Jordan Dumais, Halifax (Columbus Blue Jackets); Adam Fantilli, University of Michigan (2023 project); * Nathan Gaucher, Quebec (Ducks); Ryan Greene, Boston University (Blackhawks); * Riley Kidney, Acadie-Bathurst (Canadians); * Zach Ostapchuk, Vancouver (Ottawa Senators); * Brennan Othmann, Peterborough (New York Rangers); * Joshua Roy, Sherbrooke (Canadians); Reid Schaefer, Seattle (Edmonton Oilers); * Logan Stankoven, Kamloops (Dallas Stars)

USA HOCKEY SELECTION CAMP ROSTER

KEEPERS: Trey Augustine, USA U-18, NTDP (2023 eligible); * Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College, NCHC (2023 eligible); Tyler Muszelik, University of New Hampshire, HE (Florida Panthers); * Andrew Oke, Saginaw, OHL (2023 eligible)

DEFENDERS: * Sean Behrens, University of Denver (Colorado Avalanche); Shai Buium, University of Denver (Detroit Red Wings); Seamus Casey, University of Michigan (New Jersey Devils); Ryan Chesley, University of Minnesota (Washington Capitals); Aidan Hreshuk, Boston College (Columbus Blue Jackets); * Luke Hughes, University of Michigan (Devils); Lane Hutson, Boston University (Montreal Canadiens); Luke Mittelstadt, University of Minnesota (eligible in 2023); * Jack Peart, St. Cloud State University (Minnesota Wild); Ryan Ufko, University of Massachusetts (Nashville Predators)

FORWARDS: Jackson Blake, University of North Dakota (Carolina Hurricanes); Gavin Brindley, University of Michigan (eligible in 2023); Tyler Boucher, Ottawa (Ottawa Senators); Kenny Connors, University of Massachusetts (Los Angeles Kings); * Logan Cooley, University of Minnesota (Arizona Coyotes); Jack Devine, University of Denver (Florida Panthers); Dylan Duke, University of Michigan (Tampa Bay Lightning); Cutter Gauthier, Boston College (Philadelphia Flyers); Noah Laba, Colorado College (New York Rangers); Ryan Leonard, USA-18, NTDP (2023 eligible); Sam Lipkin, Quinnipiac University (Coyotes); Chaz Lucius, Manitoba (Winnipeg Jets); Cam Lund, Northeastern University (San Jose Sharks); Rutger McGroarty, University of Michigan (Jets); *Redmond Savage, University of Miami (Detroit Red Wings); Will Smith, USA U-18, NTDP (2023 eligible); Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (St. Louis Blues); * Charlie Stramel, University of Wisconsin (eligible in 2023)

* – Denotes a returning player

