who wants to buy? Britain is starting a historic debt flood.





Investors are preparing the UK government to unleash a cataclysmic debt-selling flood over the next few years, and many are asking exactly who will buy all the money and at what price.

Even after scrapping his predecessor’s unpaid tax cuts that triggered the September bond market crash, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt faces a daunting borrowing challenge. Subsidies to Household Energy Rates, Creaking Utility Costs as Economy Enters Recession, and Expenses on Soaring Interest Bills from Past Loans Set the Stage for Bond Sales to Dramatically Expand and Permanently Reshape $2 Trillion in 50 Years I did. gold market.

Citigroup forecasts that the Debt Management Office, which handles bond sales on behalf of the Treasury, will need to sell an average of about 240 billion guilds in each of the next five fiscal years. This figure comfortably beats previous records, excluding heavy borrowing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of England’s bond-buying quantitative easing program attracted most of the money that came to the market in 2020, effectively financing the government’s unprecedented borrowing needs. In contrast, today, in the face of rapid inflation, the BoE is unwinding its QE program by selling back bonds to investors, worth more than $800 billion.

Mike Riddell, fixed income portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, said there were many issuances before the BoE cleaned up. Now you can get almost anyone to sell. The question is who will buy it?

DMO chief Robert Stheeman told lawmakers in October that net issuance to the market from now on will be the highest in history.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

However, there are few outward signs of unrest in the market. Gilts bounced back from defeats in September and October, aided by the Hunts and new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to restore public finances to a sustainable basis. The 10-year gilt yield, the benchmark for government borrowing costs, is just over 3%, soaring to 4.5% in the pension fund liquidity crisis following former Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s ill-fated mini-budget.

For some analysts, the calm in the gilt market is a reminder that bond supply expectations have never been a major driver of returns in major developed bond markets, which can usually be explained by changes in interest rate expectations. After all, only the UK’s energy crisis is expected to spark record issuance across the euro area next year.

Still, some fund managers argue that investors are burying their heads in the avalanche to come, focusing on the reduction in gold issuance this fiscal year following the Hunts fall settlement last month.

Craig Inches, Head of Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management, believes the market hasn’t fully agreed on all of these sizes. its cataclysm.

Ownership of the gold market is split roughly equally between domestic investors, foreign investors, and the BoE, which swallowed the lion’s share of additional issuance as the market nearly tripled in size after the 2008-09 global financial crisis. As central banks shift from buyers to sellers, the responsibility to absorb the coming wave of bond selling lies with the domestic and private sector.

brave new world

UK-based investors may struggle to find room. Pension funds have traditionally dominated the long term demise of gilt markets. Over the past 20 years, DMOs have used long-term assets to match long-term commitments to pensioners and to meet the relentless demands of so-called responsibility-focused investor pension strategies that have been at the center of the fall gilt market chaos. As a result, the gilt has an average maturity of over 14 years longer than other major bond markets, compared to 6-8 years for other G7 countries.

A sharp rise in bond yields in late September sent shockwaves through the LDI industry, which was filled with leveraged bets on lower interest rates, forcing investors to sell more money to raise cash, which the BoE called a self-reinforcing spiral. The central bank had to intervene and support the market with 19 billion long-term gilt purchases, and Hunts’ U-turn borrowing also helped to calm the market.

However, the sector’s overall solvency is healthier as bond yields have risen as the liquidity crisis has subsided, according to Daniela Russell, head of UK interest rates strategy at HSBC. This could lead to spikes in demand as LDI managers purchase guilds to lock in enhanced funding positions. But a long-term decline in the defined-benefit sector, where these schemes are largely closed to new members, means that this source of demand will weaken, Russell said.

Officials acknowledge that the gold issuance structure will likely need to be changed to reflect the setbacks of an industry that is hungry for gold, no matter the price, as bond sales are less concentrated on ultra-long maturities than before.

Riddell said over the past 20 years, uneconomical investors were buying because they had to. It was a subsidy to the British government, and I think it will be removed. You will see UK curves more like everyone else.

This forces the UK to court overseas buyers like never before. Even if we keep current foreign ownership levels stable, much more demand is needed. If foreign investors bought in 2023 at the same rate as in 2022, they would absorb only 15% of the gilts issued in 2023, according to Kim Hutchinson, global interest rate portfolio manager at JP Morgan. said. asset management.

Many investors argue that DMOs will have to pay for the privilege with higher borrowing costs.

“We are in a brave new world with the BoE deciding to reverse QE,” said Quentin Fitzsimmons, senior portfolio manager at US asset manager T Rowe Price. Referring to former BoE governor Mark Carney’s account of the UK’s reliance on foreign capital flows to cover its budget and current account deficits, he added that means relies more than ever on the kindness of strangers.

According to Fitzsimmons, current UK yield levels are unattractive for global investors. Gilt yields briefly surged above equivalent US Treasury yields during the recent crisis. He said he would probably have to do that again and settle there for the long term to attract enough foreign buyers.

Transferring enough bonds to investors will also be a test of market infrastructure. Last week, DMOs and BoEs sold gold every day, and this week will repeat the cycle. According to Barclays fixed-income strategist Moyeen Islam, this could become the norm as annual issuance exceeds $200 billion over the next few years.

DMOs may need to do more syndication. In this syndication, paying large amounts of debt to investors to the bank or increasing the size of the auction adds to the market disruption from the new supply of bonds and ultimately pays the government higher borrowing costs.

“I’d say we’re at the limits of market capacity in the kind of numbers we’re seeing over the next few years,” Islam said.

Appearing before the Congressional Finance Committee last October, Stheeman was confident the government could sell as much money as required, but added that there was no guarantee that the process of doing so would always go smoothly.

The coming downturn could actually make his job easier if the BoE gets it to raise or even cut rates less aggressively.

Ultimately, if we’re in a recession or if today’s inflation turns into tomorrow’s disinflation, there will be demand for bonds, Hutchinson said.

suggestion

Some analysts argue that it is wrong to conclude from Kwarteng’s fate that the market is now allergic to large-scale borrowing. Rather, what undermined confidence in British economic management was the former prime minister’s decision to fire a top Treasury official and announce his budget without scrutiny by the official oversight body.

In contrast, Hunt has so far been able to get out of his borrowing plan because the market understands why he’s borrowing. Instead of announcing tax cuts in a time of high inflation, the new prime minister has been forced to issue jumbo guilds due to the disastrous economic outlook, and the Treasury has to compensate for losses in the BoE’s QE portfolio as interest rates rise.

Islam said numbers definitely matter. However, September reminds us that context matters and narratives matter in the marketplace. You have to have a story that investors are willing to buy into.

