US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The staunchly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely promoter of armed police robots last week after supervisors approved the limited use of remote-controlled devices, tackling head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available although it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 last Tuesday to allow police to use explosive-armed robots in extreme situations where lives are at stake and no other alternatives are available. The clearance comes as police departments across the United States come under increasing scrutiny for the use of militarized equipment and force amid a year of criminal justice reporting.

A new California law requires police to inventory military-grade equipment such as flashbang grenades, assault rifles and armored vehicles, and seek public approval for their use.

So far, police in only two California cities, San Francisco and Oakland, have publicly discussed the use of robots in this process. Police across the country have used robots over the past decade to communicate with barricaded suspects, enter potentially dangerous spaces and, in rare cases, for lethal force.

Dallas police became the first to kill a suspect with a robot in 2016, when they used one to detonate explosives in a standoff with a sniper that killed five officers and injured nine others. .

The recent vote in San Francisco has renewed a fierce debate about the ethics of using robots to kill a suspect and the doors such policies could open. For the most part, experts say, the use of such robots remains rare even as technology advances.

Michael White, a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said that while robotics companies showcase more deadly options at trade shows, that doesn’t mean police departments will buy. White said companies were making specialized claymores to end barricades and rushing to equip body-worn cameras with facial recognition software, but departments didn’t want it.

It’s hard to say what will happen in the future, but I think armed robots could very well be the next thing departments don’t want because communities say they don’t want them, White said. .

San Francisco official David Chiu, who drafted California’s militarized equipment inventory bill when he was in state legislature, says communities deserve more transparency from forces order and had a say in the use of equipment.

San Francisco is just the city that brought up a topic that I certainly hadn’t considered when the law was pending, and that was dealing with the topic of so-called killer robots, said Chiu, now a city attorney.

In 2013, police used a robot to lift a tarp as part of a manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombing suspect, finding him hiding underneath. Three years later, Dallas police officials sent a bomb-packed bomb disposal robot to an alcove at El Centro College to end an hour-long standoff with sniper Micah Xavier Johnson, who had opened fire on police officers as a protest against police brutality ended.

Police detonated the explosives, killing the suspect. A grand jury dismissed the charges against the officers, and Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown was widely praised for his handling of the shooting and standoff.

There was this sheaf of doom about how police departments were going to use robots in the six months after Dallas, said Mark Lomax, former executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. But since then, I hadn’t heard much about this platform being used to incapacitate suspects…until San Francisco politics hit the headlines.

The issue of life-threatening robots has rarely cropped up in public discourse in California as more than 500 police and sheriff departments seek approval for their military-grade weapons policy. Oakland police dropped the idea of ​​arming robots with shotguns after public backlash, but will equip them with pepper spray.

Many policies are vague about armed robots, and some departments may assume they have implied permission to deploy them, said John Lindsay-Poland of the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, which monitors implementation. work of the law.

I think most departments are not prepared to use their robots for deadly force, he said, but if asked, I suspect there are other departments who would say we want this authority.

San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin initially proposed banning police from using robotic force against anyone. Although the department said it would not equip the robots with firearms, it wanted the ability to attach explosives to get past barricades or disorient a suspect.

The approved policy allows only a limited number of high-ranking officers to authorize the use of robots as a deadly force and only when lives are at stake and after exhausting alternate force or de-escalation tactics, or concluding that they would not be able to control suspecting otherwise.

San Francisco police say the dozen working ground robots the department already has have never been used to deliver an explosive device, but are used to assess bombs or provide eyes in low-visibility situations.

We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more and more common. We need to be able to save lives in case we have this type of tragedy in our city, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

Three city supervisors who believed otherwise joined dozens of protesters outside City Hall on Monday, the day before the council is due to take a second and final vote on the policy. Protesters held signs protesting the use of deadly robots and a large banner that read We’ve all seen this movie… No killer robots.

There is no way I will sit in silence and allow a policy as dangerous and reckless as this to pass and go into effect, Supervisor Dean Preston told the crowd.

The Los Angeles Police Department does not have any armed robots or drones, SWAT Lt. Ruben Lopez said. He declined to detail why his department did not seek permission for the armed robots, but confirmed that they would need permission to deploy one.

It’s a violent world, so be sure to cross that bridge when we get there, he said.

There are often better options than robots if lethal force is needed because bombs can create collateral damage to buildings and people, said Lomax, the former head of the tactical officers’ group. For many departments, especially in populated cities, these factors will add too much risk, he said.

Last year, the New York Police Department returned a rented robotic dog ahead of schedule after public backlash that civilians are not yet comfortable with the idea of ​​machines chasing humans .

Maine police have used robots at least twice to deliver explosives to knock down walls or doors and end clashes.

In June 2018, in the small town of Dixmont, Maine, police had intended to use a robot to deliver a small explosive that would topple an exterior wall, but instead collapsed the roof of the house.

The man inside was shot twice after the explosion, survived and did not contest reckless driving with a firearm. The state later settled its lawsuit against the police contesting that they used the explosives improperly.

In April 2020, Maine police used a petty charge to blow open a door of a house during a standoff. The suspect was fatally shot by police when he exited through the damaged door and fired a gun.

This week, the state attorney general’s office had not completed its review of the tactics used during the 2018 standoff, including the use of the explosive charge. A 2020 incident report only addressed the fatal shots.

___

Lauer reported from Philadelphia. AP reporter David Sharp contributed from Portland, Maine.

