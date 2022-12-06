Prince Harry says the British royal family is playing ‘dirty game’ by leaking stories.





LONDON, Dec. 5 (Reuters) – In a new trailer released Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about himself and his wife Meghan, Prince Harry regularly leaks stories about the British royals about each other, calling them “dirty games.” “He said he said.

Amid widespread speculation about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will say about their other royals, the streaming service said the first three episodes of the series will be released on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan have delivered scathing criticism of the British monarchy and accusations of racism that have been silenced by their families since they stepped down from the royal family and moved to California two years ago.

The prince said in an interview that he barely speaks to the rest of his family right now, especially his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, who is heir to the throne.

“Nobody knows the full truth.” Harry said in the trailer. “We know the full truth.”

Buckingham Palace did not release a statement about the documentary series and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

In the short clip, Harry mentioned briefing reporters about each other, an issue people who work for the royal family have previously addressed.

“There’s a family hierarchy. I know it’s leaking, but there’s also planting stories,” he says. “It’s a dirty game.”

‘Feeding Frenzy’

The trailer’s voice, which appears to be Harry’s, also references “the pain and suffering of women who marry this institution”, showing images of Harry’s late mother Diana and his sister-in-law Kate, calling it “this feeding frenzy.” “.

When Harry and Meghan last revealed about their relationship with another royal in a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, it plunged the agency into one of its biggest crises in recent times.

After the Winfrey interview, Buckingham Palace sharply pointed out that “some memories may be different” and promised to take the issue raised seriously. William also said days later, “We are not a racist family.”

Many Sunday newspapers in the UK followed up with stories about the Netflix series, with some anonymous sources accusing the couple of declaring war on the Windsors.

The release of the first trailer last week coincided with William and his wife Kate’s first tour of the United States in eight years. The visit was also overshadowed by a horse-racing march that saw William’s 83-year-old godmother step down from her honorary position at the royal court.

The royal family will now be ready for further revelations from Harry and Meghan when the series airs this week.

“It’s really hard to look back now and think ‘what the hell happened?'” Harry said in his trailer, referring to his and Meghan’s experiences with royalty.

report by Michael Holden; Edited by Andrew Heavens

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/prince-harry-says-uk-royal-household-plays-dirty-game-by-leaking-stories-2022-12-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos