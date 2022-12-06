Thanksgiving sparked a COVID surge, and it’s slamming American hospitals already battling the triple outbreak of COVID, flu and RSV





The United States is experiencing an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations after Thanksgiving, the director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Rochelle Walensky, said on Monday, an expected but concerning development, with hospital capacity already low. stretched by epidemic levels of influenza and RSV.

The increase is particularly concerning as we enter the winter months, when people congregate indoors with less ventilation, Walensky said on a call with reporters. This is of greater concern, she added, given upcoming holiday family gatherings involving older people, who are at higher risk of serious consequences from all respiratory illnesses circulating at high levels this fall.

COVID hospitalizations in the United States began to increase dramatically after Thanksgiving, especially among people aged 70 and over. The current seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations sits at 4,650, according to the CDCup 27% from the previous week.

American hospitals are already under immense stress this fall, with epidemic levels of RSV and influenza in the country, in addition to COVID, forming what experts call a tripledemic. Last week, adult hospitalizations rose 15% to 20% week-over-week, mostly among the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, Walensky said.

Last week, 77% of U.S. intensive care beds were occupied, according to Johns Hopkins. Most of those beds, nearly 56,000, are occupied by patients who don’t have COVID, while only 4,000 are occupied by those who do.

Levels of flu or flu-like illnesses are also high or very high in 47 US jurisdictions, up from 36 last week, Walensky said. Since October 1, the United States has had nearly 9 million confirmed cases of influenza, nearly 80,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from the disease. In the last full week of November, flu hospitalizations nearly doubled from the previous week, according to CDC data.

And RSV levels remain high nationwide, although there are signs they may have peaked in the south and southeast, Walensky added.

This year, flu season started early and dramatically, Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, chair of the board of directors of the American Medical Association, said during the Monday call. And with COVID and RSV, it’s the perfect storm for a terrible holiday season.

You could get really sick this year and ruin your vacation if you don’t get vaccinated, she said, urging those who are eligible to get their Omicron booster and their flu shot, which can be received at the same time in completely safe.

Even those who have already had the flu this season should get the shot if they haven’t already, Fryhofer added. Several variants of the flu are circulating, as usual, and it is possible to catch it several times in a season.

On Monday, federal health officials encouraged those who felt sick to test themselves for COVID and to arrange for a flu test if their COVID test was negative. Antivirals like Tamiflu for influenza and Paxlovid for COVID are available by prescription, but must be taken early in an infection to make a difference, they said.

Walensky also recommended that residents of nearly 6% of US counties with high community levels of COVID mask up, in addition to those traveling by plane, train and bus, and those who are immunocompromised or at risk of disease. severe.

Community levels are a metric the federal health agency determines by looking at new COVID hospital admissions in a county, in addition to the percentage of staffed beds used by COVID patients. According to this metric, nearly a quarter of U.S. counties have medium community levels of COVID, and nearly 70% have low levels.

The metric, however, differs from community transmission of COVID, which the CDC determines by looking at the number of new cases reported to public health officials over the past week, as well as the percentage of COVID lab tests returning positive. According to this metric, more than half of the country is experiencing high transmission of COVID, while more than a quarter is experiencing significant transmission.

