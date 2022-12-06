Former SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon appointed Policy Manager at Logistics UK





SDLP’s former Deputy Director, Nichola Mallon, has been appointed Policy Manager for transport company Logistics UK.

The Irish News reported the announcement of Ms Mallon’s appointment on Monday.

She will succeed Seamus Leheny, who completed the role earlier this month and was appointed CEO of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA).

Ms Mallon lost her seat in the House of Representatives in the elections in May and confirmed in October that she would be leaving her political career entirely. After her election loss, the former SDLP MLA changed her Twitter bio to Private Citizen.

Ms Mallon previously served as Mayor of Belfast from 2014 to 2015 and Minister for Infrastructure from 2020 to 2022.

Logistics UK, formerly known as the Freight Transport Association (FTA), is one of the largest trade associations in the UK and its members transport goods by road, rail, sea and air.

In a statement, the company said the former politician brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

“We are delighted to have Nichola join our growing team,” said Kate Jennings, UK Logistics Policy Director.

“As a business organization representing the logistics industry, Logistics UK is always looking to offer more to its members and with the appointment of Nicholas, Logistics UK’s unique position as the only business group representing the entire industry is strengthened while contributing to her extensive You can benefit from the experience, knowledge and relationships with NI and the wider UK government’s mandated administration.

Ms Mallon also shared her joy at her new job on social media.

“I’m excited to take on the role of Head of Trade and Mandatory Policy @LogisticsUKNews. Everything goes from day one on the job.”

