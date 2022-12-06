How to watch live against England today





England have beaten Senegal 3-0 in their last six World Cups to advance to the quarter-finals for the fourth time. They now face defending champions France, who have edged Poland out of their last 16 games and now have Kylian Mbappe, the deadliest attacker in the tournament.

England opened the campaign by beating Iran 6-2, drawing 0-0 with the United States before knocking out Wales in their final Group B match.

The BBC broadcast two of England’s three World Cup group matches and secured the right to broadcast the opening ceremony, but BBC One’s coverage focused on resolving the World Cup controversy in Qatar.

ITV broadcast the round of 16 match against Senegal, the second leg against the United States last Friday, and will broadcast the quarterfinal match between England and France on Saturday, December 10th.

For over 50 years, terrestrial channels have been in first place for the right to broadcast major competitions, and ITV is said to have won first place this year.

The group stage match between England and Wales was on the BBC, but the company will have to wait until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match.

2022 World Cup TV Schedule (all times GMT) Sunday 20 November

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 BBC

Monday 21st November

England 6 Iran 2 BBC

Senegal 0 Netherlands 2 ITV

USA 1 Wales 1 ITV

Tuesday 22 November

Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2 ITV

Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 ITV

Mexico 0 Poland 0 BBC

French 4 Australian 1 BBC

Wednesday 23rd November

Morocco 0 Croatia 0 ITV

Germany 1 Japan 2 ITV

Spain 7 Costa Rica 0 ITV

Belgium 1 Canada 0 BBC

Thursday 24th November

Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0 ITV

Uruguay 0 South Korea 0 BBC

Portugal 3 Ghana 2 ITV

Brazil 2 Serbia 0 BBC

Friday 25th November

Wales 0 Iran 2 BBC

Qatar 1 Senegalese 3 BBC

Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1 ITV

UK 0 US 0 ITV

Saturday 26th November

Tunisia 0 Australia 1 BBC

Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0 ITV

France 2 Denmark 1 ITV

Argentina 2 Mexico 0 ITV

Sunday 27th November

Japan 0 Costa Rica 1 ITV

Belgium 0 Morocco 2 BBC

Croatia 4 Canadian 1 BBC

Spanish 1 German 1 BBC

Monday 28th November

Cameroon 3 Serbia 3 ITV

Korea 2 Ghana 3 BBC

Brazil 1 Switzerland 0 ITV

Portugal 2 Uruguay 0 ITV

Tuesday 29th November

Ecuador 1 Senegal 2 ITV

Netherlands 2 Qatar 0 ITV

Iran 0 US 1 BBC

Wales 0 England 3 BBC

Wednesday 30th November

Tunisia 1 France 0 0 BBC

Australia 1 Denmark 0 BBC

Poland 0 Argentina 2 BBC

Saudi Arabia 1 Mexico 2 BBC

Thursday 1st December

Canada 1 Morocco 2 BBC

Croatia 0 Belgium 0 BBC

Japan 2 Spain 1 ITV

Costa Rica 2 Germany 4 ITV

Friday 2nd December

Ghana 0 Uruguay 2 BBC

Korea 2 Portugal 1 BBC

Serbia 2 Switzerland 3 ITV

Cameroon 1 Brazil 0 ITV

Knockout Stage – Last Saturday, December 3rd, 16th

Dutch 3 American BBC 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1 BBC

Sunday 4th December

French 3 Polish 1 BBC

England 3 Senegal 0 ITV

Monday 5th December

Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia won 3-1 on penalties)

Brazil 4 Korea 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-cup/2022/12/06/world-cup-2022-tv-channel-schedule-watch-live-uk-bbc-itv/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos