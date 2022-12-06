International
How to watch live against England today
England have beaten Senegal 3-0 in their last six World Cups to advance to the quarter-finals for the fourth time. They now face defending champions France, who have edged Poland out of their last 16 games and now have Kylian Mbappe, the deadliest attacker in the tournament.
England opened the campaign by beating Iran 6-2, drawing 0-0 with the United States before knocking out Wales in their final Group B match.
The BBC broadcast two of England’s three World Cup group matches and secured the right to broadcast the opening ceremony, but BBC One’s coverage focused on resolving the World Cup controversy in Qatar.
ITV broadcast the round of 16 match against Senegal, the second leg against the United States last Friday, and will broadcast the quarterfinal match between England and France on Saturday, December 10th.
For over 50 years, terrestrial channels have been in first place for the right to broadcast major competitions, and ITV is said to have won first place this year.
The group stage match between England and Wales was on the BBC, but the company will have to wait until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match.
2022 World Cup TV Schedule (all times GMT) Sunday 20 November
Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 BBC
Monday 21st November
England 6 Iran 2 BBC
Senegal 0 Netherlands 2 ITV
USA 1 Wales 1 ITV
Tuesday 22 November
Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2 ITV
Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 ITV
Mexico 0 Poland 0 BBC
French 4 Australian 1 BBC
Wednesday 23rd November
Morocco 0 Croatia 0 ITV
Germany 1 Japan 2 ITV
Spain 7 Costa Rica 0 ITV
Belgium 1 Canada 0 BBC
Thursday 24th November
Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0 ITV
Uruguay 0 South Korea 0 BBC
Portugal 3 Ghana 2 ITV
Brazil 2 Serbia 0 BBC
Friday 25th November
Wales 0 Iran 2 BBC
Qatar 1 Senegalese 3 BBC
Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1 ITV
UK 0 US 0 ITV
Saturday 26th November
Tunisia 0 Australia 1 BBC
Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0 ITV
France 2 Denmark 1 ITV
Argentina 2 Mexico 0 ITV
Sunday 27th November
Japan 0 Costa Rica 1 ITV
Belgium 0 Morocco 2 BBC
Croatia 4 Canadian 1 BBC
Spanish 1 German 1 BBC
Monday 28th November
Cameroon 3 Serbia 3 ITV
Korea 2 Ghana 3 BBC
Brazil 1 Switzerland 0 ITV
Portugal 2 Uruguay 0 ITV
Tuesday 29th November
Ecuador 1 Senegal 2 ITV
Netherlands 2 Qatar 0 ITV
Iran 0 US 1 BBC
Wales 0 England 3 BBC
Wednesday 30th November
Tunisia 1 France 0 0 BBC
Australia 1 Denmark 0 BBC
Poland 0 Argentina 2 BBC
Saudi Arabia 1 Mexico 2 BBC
Thursday 1st December
Canada 1 Morocco 2 BBC
Croatia 0 Belgium 0 BBC
Japan 2 Spain 1 ITV
Costa Rica 2 Germany 4 ITV
Friday 2nd December
Ghana 0 Uruguay 2 BBC
Korea 2 Portugal 1 BBC
Serbia 2 Switzerland 3 ITV
Cameroon 1 Brazil 0 ITV
Knockout Stage – Last Saturday, December 3rd, 16th
Dutch 3 American BBC 1
Argentina 2 Australia 1 BBC
Sunday 4th December
French 3 Polish 1 BBC
England 3 Senegal 0 ITV
Monday 5th December
Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia won 3-1 on penalties)
Brazil 4 Korea 1
|
