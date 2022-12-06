An aging Briton and post-Brexit immigration have damaged the UK economy.





Monday, December 5, 2022

The UK labor force is still 2.7% smaller than pre-pandemic levels, 60% of which can be attributed to covid-related factors

An aging population, weak post-Brexit immigration influx and a sicker society from the pandemic have damaged Britain’s long-term economic health, top city economists have warned.

According to investment bank Goldman Sachs, as the elderly population continues to grow, the workforce is shrinking as Brits retire or leave the job market due to poor health.

The share of the UK’s population aged 50 and over has increased significantly over the past decade, from 42% in 2010 to 47% in 2020, and is expected to rise further, Goldman Sachs said in a memo.

The decline in the influx of EU workers since the 2016 Brexit vote was not fully offset by an increase in people outside the bloc, limiting growth in the UK’s working-age population.

According to figures from the National Statistical Office last month, the number of net immigrants last year reached 504,000, a record high.

Source: Goldman Sachs

International students trapped in their home countries during the pandemic have flowed into the UK, further boosting net immigration figures over the past few years.

The number of available staff has also declined due to a surge in long-term illnesses, mainly caused by people suffering from prolonged COVID-19 and struggling to access routine care due to the accumulated NHS backlog during the pandemic.

The UK’s labor force is still 2.7 per cent smaller than pre-pandemic levels, 60 per cent of which can be attributed to Covid-related factors, Goldman Sachs said.

But even in the absence of a pandemic, an aging population and slower population growth (such as reduced migration) are likely to meaningfully reduce workforce growth, the report said.

A small workforce poses serious long-term problems for the UK economy. It reduces the amount of goods and services the country can produce, curbing GDP growth and potentially slowing real income improvements.

The Bank of England estimates that the UK’s growth potential will be considerably lower than in previous years due to a decline in the labor force and meager productivity growth over the past decade.

Goldman said banks will have to keep interest rates at higher levels to cool demand in response to weak supply to combat high inflation.

Rate-setters argued that most companies this year are raising salaries to outbid their competitors in the race for talent. This could force businesses to raise prices, fraught with high inflation and has already been running at a 41-year high of 11.1% in the UK for several years. .

Michael Saunders, former Monetary Policy Committee member and now chief economic adviser at Oxford Economics, said in a note last week that former Prime Minister Liz Truss had correctly identified a potential weakening in output growth, but her diagnosis was probably wrong and that the ‘solution’ she proposed was said. She threatened to make things worse.

Truss sought to cut bureaucracy and cut taxes, while Saunders argued that the perception that the UK is trying to undermine other countries’ standards could make it more difficult for the UK to increase openness to trade, as it would limit the scope for further trade deals. I did.

Increasing public investment in infrastructure will expand the UK’s supply-side potential, Saunders said.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak cut government investment spending by around 20 per cent in real terms in an autumn statement last month.

Trusss supporters argue that easing the tax burden on businesses will strengthen investment incentives and reduce the need for governments to boost public spending by allowing them to retain more profits.

