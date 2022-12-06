The US Senate: where dreams go to die





I write today knowing full well that nearly every effort we make to give Dreamers a chance to gain legal and permanent status, and indeed every effort we have made thus far is in vain because no immigration bill will be passed by the United States Senate during this period. lame duck session.

The United States House passed the Dream and Promise Act in March 2021, which would grant people like me who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) a pathway to a legal and permanent status. A similar bill passed twice under Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and continues to be introduced in the Senate, where the passage of anything, especially on an issue like immigration, requires 60 votes instead of a simple majority.

Being a Minnesotan is weird when it comes to politics. At least I don’t live in Florida, do I? My two senators are Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Tina Smith. I know they will probably vote and support the things I align myself with. The thing is, rarely does something so personal to me get the attention it needs and deserves. I know Klobuchar and Smith support helping DREAMers. But the last time Smith said anything about us in the press was in March 2021; she signed a letter in June 2021.

I am this Minnesotan who has learned to be a good citizen and is committed to the direction his communities need to take. I know my elected officials, I participate in thematic campaigns and I contact elected officials from time to time. Of course, I contacted Klobuchar and Smith and asked for meetings. So far: no response from either.

The Senate passed a mediocre but important bill protecting interracial and same-sex marriage. I am grateful for that, and for many other good policies that were passed under President Joe Biden.

On immigration, however, the Senate continues to fail us.

I clearly remember the times before DACA. We couldn’t attend public colleges and universities or get public financial aid. We couldn’t work legally. Going to college was out of reach for many of us. I was able to attend the University of Augsburg because it is a private university and had friendly policies towards undocumented students. On December 8, 2010, the United States House of Representatives passed the Foreign Minor Development, Assistance, and Education Act (DREAM Act), which has been before Congress since 2001. (That’s why we call ourselves DREAMers). I was ecstatic because I thought the Senate would soon follow given that the Democrats had 60 votes in the Senate after Senator Al Frankens won over Senator Norm Coleman. Earlier that year, they passed the Affordable Care Act.

On December 18, 2010, I was presenting at Hopkins for Students and Families on access to higher education for young immigrants as part of our work with NAVIGATE MN, now Unidos MN. My mother called me to tell me that the Senate could not overcome the filibuster, and the bill died. When I got home, I cried because I was angry and felt defeated.

Notice, my two senators, Klobuchar and Franken, voted to overcome the filibuster. The vote was 55 to 41, with three Republicans voting in favor and five Democrats voting against.

I wrote in July 2012 that since DACA had been announced the previous month by President Barack Obama, formerly known as Chief Deporter in response to the takeover of his campaign offices by young immigrants, no president in the future would go after DACA or immigrant youth. I was so wrong.

And that’s what I understood from politics. Something else always comes before you, even though you’ve tried your best. Politics can be corrupt and misleading. Our power must always give way to something else. The arc of moral justice is damn long. People keep calling us “undocumented youth”. We will be undocumented seniors by the time we obtain legal status.

DACA has given me many opportunities, including visiting Mexico after many years of not seeing my older sisters and my grandmother. I’m also in my final year of law school because I’m eligible to work legally, which allows me to pay out of pocket as I go. I was able to buy a house and adopt a crazy dog.

I’m saddened that the Democrats let us down as it was another chance to do something meaningful, but they floundered. Still.

I haven’t lost hope. I never do. We will continue to build power in our communities. We will continue to run to help elect people who have most of our values ​​in mind and avoid disaster as we did in the last election.

But it’s frustrating to see time and again the opportunities slip away when the solutions feel within reach.

