



Sign up for free health checkup emails to receive weekly health analysis. Get Free Health Checkup Email

Seven children have now died from bacterial infections after outbreaks in several schools.

A Belfast primary school puppy became the ninth child to die from a streptococcal infection in recent weeks.

Health authorities are now investigating the recent increase in Strep A cases.

Parents should be vigilant and watch out for potential symptoms.

Were you influenced by this story? Contact [email protected]

But what do we know about the outbreak so far?

What is Streptococcus A?

Bacteria can cause a variety of infections, from mild to fatal. These include scarlet fever as well as the skin infection impetigo and strep throat.

Strep A can in rare cases cause life-threatening invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS).

However, most people who come into contact with Strep A bacteria remain healthy and have no symptoms.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali was only 4 years old when he passed away in November.

(just give)

When did the latest outbreak start?

Health officials say both scarlet fever and iGAS have increased this year.

These increases are likely related to higher amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing, they say.

Five children under 10 have been recorded dead within a week of being diagnosed with iGAS in the UK this season. In the last peak season of 2017-2018, there were four people.

There were 2.3 cases of iGAS per 100,000 children aged 1 to 4, compared to the pre-Covid pandemic average of 0.5. For children aged 5 to 9, the infection rate is 1.1 cases per 100,000, compared to the pre-pandemic average of 0.3 cases.

Hanna Roap(R) was 7 years old when she became infected.

(family handouts)

Who are the victims?

The latest reported death was a Belfast P2 student, becoming the ninth child to die from the infection. The school confirmed the tragic death of a student in the 5th and 6th grade.

This comes after a 12-year-old student from Lewisham, south London, became the first secondary school student to die from streptococcus A in what is now Outrake.

Previous victims include Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, a 4-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire who died in November.

His mother, Shabana Kousar, said the sweet, caring boy developed a red rash all over his back and was initially given antibiotics. She urged her other parents to take action on her if they noticed similar symptoms.

Hanna Roap, 7, from Penath, Wales, also died after being infected. Her father, Hassan, said that the little girl was always smiling and that after her death, her family members became numb.

Other victims have not been identified but include one student from St Johns School in Ealing, west London, and one from Ashford Church Primary School in England.

Four-year-old Camila Rose Burns, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, has also been infected and is currently on a ventilator in hospital.

Bacterial infections rarely develop into fatal conditions.

(AP)

What are health authorities telling parents?

UKHSA’s Dr Colin Brown said: “There are more cases of group A streptococcal this year than usual. This bacterium usually causes a minor infection that causes a sore throat or scarlet fever that is easily treated with antibiotics.

In very rare circumstances, this bacterium can enter the bloodstream and cause a serious illness called invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS).

This is still uncommon. However, it is important for parents to pay attention to the symptoms and see a doctor as soon as possible so that they can treat their child and prevent the infection from becoming serious.

If your child develops signs of worsening after contracting scarlet fever, sore throat or respiratory infection, be sure to consult a health professional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/strep-a-uk-causes-symptoms-vaccine-b2238914.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos