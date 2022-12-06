Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 UK Schedule as Global Stadium Tour Continues





Red Hot Chili Peppers just announced a huge 2023 date. Photo: press release

California punk rockers will return triumphantly to the UK next year. Learn about the venue, sponsors and how to buy tickets.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced two big dates in the UK for 2023.

After a successful return to the stage this year with their classic line-up, Anthony Kiedis and co are gearing up for another world tour, visiting Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

Existing tickets for the Chili Peppers’ postponed 2022 Glasgow show will be valid next summer at the new venue, but tickets will be reissued.

Find out everything you need to know about the date, including who will be joining as a special guest and how to buy tickets.

What is the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2023 UK schedule? Friday 21st July, London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday 23rd July Glasgow Hampden Park Stadium Red Hot Chili Peppers When will tickets go on sale for the UK dates 2023?

Tickets go on sale on LiveNation.co.uk from Friday 9 December at 10am local time.

Who is supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers in the UK in 2023?

Everyone from The Strokes, Iggy pop and St Vincent will join the band on a date of your choosing. Their UK date will see The Roots and King Princess join as special guests.

Visit redhotchilipeppers.com for more information.

Read more: Why are the fleas on Red Hot Chili Peppers called fleas?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/red-hot-chili-peppers/2023-uk-dates-global-tour-buy-tickets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

