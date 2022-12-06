Labor Starmer Announces Plans for Power Transfer to British Territories





LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer promised on Monday that he would decentralize power from the political center of Westminster if his party won the next election, threatening transport, housing and jobs. said it would give local regions more of a say. .

With center-left Labor leading the ruling Conservative Party in polls, Starmer has been under pressure to give voters a clearer idea of ​​how he will govern before the widely expected elections in 2024.

Starmer said of the government’s efforts to “level up” the country by addressing regional inequality, it could only be achieved by providing “the largest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people”.

With those grappling with rising inflation, energy bills and collapsing public services, Starmer is aiming for empowerment as a way to spur economic growth and unite the UK after political divisions left the European Union.

“People up and down this country are crying out for a new approach,” he said, unveiling the report of the committee headed by former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who was present at the presentation.

“If Labor wins the next election, Britain will see a change in not only who governs, but how we are governed. The tools for a fairer society and a stronger economy will be placed directly in the hands of the working people.”

The report makes 40 recommendations, including empowering communities with technology, transport, planning and culture to drive growth, Labor said in a statement. The party says this will enable the emergence of hundreds of “clusters” of economic activity in cities and towns.

The party will also replace the unelected Senate (Senate) with “a new, smaller, democratically elected second Congress,” Starmer said.

Starmer said he wants to deliver recommendations as soon as possible after starting consultations now, hopefully within the first five years of a Labor government.

Labor leads the Conservatives by more than 20 points in opinion polls, but Starmer’s approval ratings have fallen across the board since August and some in the party are urging him to do more to get the plan figured out.

Conservative Party leader Nadim Zahawi questioned Labour’s firm leadership, saying in an interview with Sky News on Sunday that his party was “in reconstruction mode right now to be able to serve its purpose … for the 2024 general election”.

“Now digging into the data, if I were Keir Starmer, I’d be worried, because if you look at his numbers, they’re pretty soft.”

Report by Elizabeth Piper; Edited by David Holmes and Frank Jack Daniel

