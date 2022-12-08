Huge U-turn: End of US Child Tax Credit Pushes Children into Poverty | American News





Andrea Knauber used the money to pay for more nutritious food and cover the cost of dance lessons for her daughters. Melissa Lester spent the checks on birthday and Christmas gifts for her daughter, and to take the first vacation of her life.

My family has never been on a family vacation or anything, and 2021 was the first time I did anything like that. And we have to go to the beach, said Lester, a 38-year-old social worker in Ohio.

Then the money stopped coming in and the financial situation of Knauber, Lester and millions of other Americans became precarious again.

Last year, Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to allow even the poorest American parents a tax credit of a few thousand dollars a year. What followed was a dramatic drop in the child poverty rate, which fell nearly in half to its lowest level on record, according to the Census Bureau.

Just months after it was signed into law, the expanded child tax credit expired amid objections from Republicans and a leading Democratic senator. By early this year, millions of American children had fallen back into poverty.

Once January 2022 hit and the monthly deposit didn’t hit families’ bank accounts, we saw a sort of immediate reversal, and there were 3.7 million more poor children in January 2022 compared to December 2021, said Megan A Curran, policy director at Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. And so it’s a huge turnaround for the kids.

With just weeks to go before they lose control of the House of Representatives to a new Republican majority, Democrats are passing bills at the last minute and a group lawmakers think they’ve found the leverage they need to restore the child tax credit. .

Democratic senators and representatives are offering a kind of trade: their votes to extend the corporate tax breaks enacted by Donald Trump and the Republicans, but only if the expanded child tax credit is reinstated.

We should not grant any of these extensions unless they are combined with an extension and expansion of the child tax credit. If businesses and corporations can benefit, working families, middle-class families, vulnerable families should benefit from a child tax credit, long-time supporter date of credit extension.

The Child Tax Credit has been around since 1997, but Bidens American Rescue Plan legislation expanded it by allowing poorer families, even those who don’t pay federal income tax, to receive it for the first time. The law also paid the credit monthly for the last six months of 2021 and increased the total credit to $3,600 per child under age six and $3,000 per child up to age 17. all the policies that the researchers say made it much more effective. in the fight against child poverty.

That’s not enough money to be a great work deterrent. It’s enough money, however, to pay for someone to pay a copayment on a childcare bill or pay for transportation, said Elaine Maag, senior fellow at the Center for Tax Policy. Urban Brookings. It is enough money to, in a way, make it possible to work in certain cases.

Knauber, a 39-year-old Florida public school teacher, used her monthly payments of about $200 to send her daughter to dance classes three times a week and pay for her to attend competitions, which helped the 12-year affair. with mental health issues. But since the loan expired, a family friend has had to cover the cost of her daughter’s classes, which she can only attend once a week, and her food budget has become so tight that she has sometimes had to rely on ramen noodles for lunches.

I have like three different credit cards that support my family, Knauber said.

Despite evidence of its success, credit expansion was removed from a major spending bill after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whose vote would be needed to push any legislation through the House without Republican support , insisted that the beneficiaries had to work.

A group of Republican senators have offered their own version of credit expansion, but their policy would leave out the poorest Americans. It’s also unclear whether he would get the necessary votes from GOP lawmakers, who have long argued that such programs discourage work.

The concern of people on the right is that it will actually be harder for these children to get out of poverty, because we know that work is important for a healthy environment and for helping children to thrive, said Patrick T Brown, a member of the Conservative Center for Ethics and Public Policy.

In addition to allowing her family to afford luxuries they previously couldn’t, Lester says she saved some of the $350 checks that came in each month in anticipation of her second daughter, born this year. But with those payments gone and the high prices of necessities like baby formula, Lester wonders how a family like his is supposed to get by. She’s paid about $72,000 a year and the father of her kids recently started a new job with a living wage, but Lester doesn’t expect to be able to afford a vacation this year, or much more than clothes. second hand for his children.

I wonder more and more, how is everyone really doing? said Lester. By any standard, they were middle class, but [we] really feel a crack right now, and it doesn’t feel like it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/08/child-tax-credit-ending-pushing-kids-into-poverty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos