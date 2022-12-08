Ice cold snaps from UK as arctic air blows in on Wednesday





ITV news correspondent Racheal Townsend reported that many people will struggle to stay warm during the cold wave.

The UK is bracing for an ice wave with temperatures expected to drop to minus 10C (14F) overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Yellow Alert for Wales, Northern Ireland, the east coast of England, northern Scotland and parts of the Western Isles.

Forecasters said arctic air would pick up from Wednesday evening. UK Health and Security has issued a cold weather alert recommending people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).

Credit: ITV News

Locally, some areas can drop to -15 degrees Celsius due to snow cover, and some areas will stay below freezing during the day.

The Met Office said on Twitter: If you haven’t already, it’s time to pull out your winter hats, gloves, and scarves for a cold-looking Wednesday.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Forecaster Oli Claydon said:

Temperatures fell to minus 10 to -11 degrees (12.2 F) overnight in snowy areas in rural Scotland, and as low as -6 degrees (21.2 F) in rural England.

Cold weather will continue through the weekend. Warm weather is coming from the southwest starting next Tuesday.

However, there are signs that the cold weather will hold out in the north of England, so there will be a divide between north and south.

People should expect trips to be interrupted by showers and ice and the risk of slippery surfaces.

The warning will remain in place until Thursday afternoon, but the cold weather won’t change until early next week.

As the week progresses, more alerts are issued and confidence increases. You can find these up-to-date information on the Met Office weather warning website, and don’t forget to check the forecast before you travel.

Not everyone can see your eyes. Those passing through the central regions and farther from the coast tend to see brighter days, but will be particularly cold.

It is worth noting that extensive snowfall is not expected. There is only light snowfall as you head south.

Age UK recommends maintaining food and medicine supplies to reduce outdoor travel and using flashlights as backup batteries in case of power outage.

London’s homeless people came to protection after the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) was activated for the first time this winter to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers.

Tips for Keeping Inside Warm in Cold Weather

Public Health England has issued a cold health advisory from Wednesday (7 December) to Monday (12 December).

It advises people to check on vulnerable friends and family and make sure they have access to hot food, beverages and heating.

In particular, it is recommended to keep the room temperature at 18 degrees or higher for those with reduced mobility, those with chronic diseases, and those over the age of 65. People at high risk of cold-related illness or falls should avoid exposure to cold outdoor conditions.

An extra jumper, a pair of thick socks, long underwear or a base layer under your clothes can help keep you warm during cold days.

It is often better to wear several layers than one large, thick item.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis advocated the use of thermal clothing items such as gilets and gloves. An electric gilet, which is basically a heated jacket, costs just 46 yen to buy and 4 pence per week to run, while USB gloves will cost 4 pence per week to run and just 5 yen to buy.

After burning expensive gas to heat the house, you need to make sure that the heat stays in the house and doesn’t leak outside which has little effect.

Staying active allows your body to burn more energy, which helps generate heat and keep you warm.

As long as you are warm, it is less important that the air around you is warm. Using a warm water bottle and an electric blanket to keep warm at night will be far more effective than heating your entire house at night.

Turning the thermostat down a degree or two can save money and energy, but be careful not to make your home too cold.

To increase the efficiency of the condensing combi boiler, lower the flow temperature. This reduces the amount of gas the boiler needs to burn. There are online guides on how to do this.

It makes no sense to spend money on a rarely used room.

So close doors around the house and turn off radiators in rooms where you spend less time.

Remember the 5 P’s in Cold Weather

5 P’s to Remember in Cold Weather Source: Chris Page, ITV Weather

People – especially seniors, if possible, check in with your neighbors to see if they are okay and if they need anything.

Pets – In cold weather, it’s a good idea to bring animals that might normally be outside indoors or take shelter in a warm place. And don’t forget that salt scattered on the road can irritate your furry friends’ paws. Don’t forget to rinse with warm water.

Paved roads – There will likely be icy roads and paved roads, so watch out for slips and trips.

Pipe – Prevents leaks by covering the pipe and protecting the outside faucet from freezing.

Vegetation – Covers and protects cold-sensitive plants.

