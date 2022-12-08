WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap





President Biden announced Thursday that the United States has secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia, nearly 10 months after her arrest.

After months of unjust detention in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along, Biden said from the Roosevelt Room.

Biden said Griner was in good spirits and he thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping facilitate his release. He said he expected her to be back in the United States within the next 24 hours.

The president said he spoke to Griner on the phone. He was joined for the call by Griners’ wife, Cherelle Griner, as well as Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US officials said Thursday morning they had secured Griners’ release some 300 days after he was first arrested in Russia for smuggling vape cartridges containing hash oil into the country. Biden administration officials have since worked to bring Griner, a star Phoenix Mercury player and Olympic gold medalist, home through a prisoner swap or other means.

Griner in August was sentenced to nine years in prison and was recently transferred to a penal colony.

Biden did not detail the details of Griners’ release, but it was reportedly part of a one-for-one prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison on various charges related to the arms trafficking and conspiracy to kill Americans.

Cherelle Griner at the White House thanked the president and organizations that assisted her during his wife’s imprisonment.

Today my family is whole, but as you all know there are so many families that are not whole, she said, adding that she and his wife will remain committed to helping other families. , including Paul Whelans.

Today is just a happy day for me and my family, so I will be smiling right now. Thank you, she said.

Biden has faced significant pressure to secure Brittney Griner’s release. Griner is an accomplished athlete and a black, gay woman, and millions of Americans followed updates on her case as she went through what Biden called a “show trial.”

The deal that led to Griner’s release is likely to draw criticism as the US releases a man convicted of selling weapons to terrorists, and experts have raised concerns that agreeing to prisoner exchanges could increase the likelihood of Americans overseas being kidnapped if foreign nations believe they can leverage them.

Additionally, Biden has been unable to secure the release of Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018 on spying charges which he vehemently denies. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Biden acknowledged that the Whelan family likely had mixed feelings about seeing Griners released while Whelan remains imprisoned. But he vowed to continue pushing for his return to the United States.

Unfortunately, for entirely illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s, Biden said. And while we haven’t been able to secure Paul’s release yet, we’re not giving up. We will never give up.

American Marc Fogel is also imprisoned in Russia, and State Department officials said they would pursue his release on humanitarian grounds, but did not enforce the ruling that the Pennsylvania native is unjustly detained or held for political purposes.

