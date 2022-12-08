Is Britain really experiencing a second winter of discontent? | labor dispute





The UK is experiencing a winter of strikes as disputes over the railways have spread to health services and other key sectors of the economy. In December, the biggest since 1989, the last year of Margaret Thatcher’s presidency, there was a wave of complaints that the conflict could cost more than a million working days.

In a cost-of-living crisis, with inflation at its highest in 41 years, it’s not hard to understand why workers are demanding better pay. After a decade of the worst average wage growth since the Napoleonic wars, it’s still not surprising that it included substantial pay cuts for many in the public sector.

It is against this background that Rishi Sunaks government is looking at options to crack down on striking workers. But it’s a high-risk strategy that could define the Prime Minister’s approach to those at work in a situation where public support for those taking part in the strike is generally widespread.

Nevertheless, Britain did not face a copy of the Winter 1979 Discontent which contributed to the downfall of the Labor government of James Callaghans.

Strike action has so far been confined to the economy, particularly the public sector. This largely reflects that the number of union members, which reached more than 13 million, was cut in half in the decade of Bellbottoms and Ford Capri, after years of tougher legislation to curb union power.

It may feel like strikes are rampant this winter and the public sector is having a hard time coping, but for these reasons it is unlikely the UK will experience anything on the scale of the 1970s. So far this year, 741,000 workdays have been lost. The scale of the dispute is considerable as there is a possibility of another 1 million lost days in December. However, it lost more than 12 million days from its postwar peak in September 1979. This is also temporary compared to the loss of 162 million people in one year due to the 1926 general strike.

Membership in the hospitality, IT sector, clerical and real estate agents is less than 10%. However, it is higher among women, partly reflecting the gender gap in economic sectors where unionization rates are high (eg education and health). Union leaders believe this could make it harder for the prime minister to portray the striking workers as militants reminiscent of the 1970s.

The economic context can also make the government’s task of meeting trade union demands more difficult.

British households are expected to suffer the worst income hit since records began in 1956, as the energy shock from Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes inflation past its 41-year high of 11 per cent. It has effectively brought living standards back to 2013 levels. It is a wage crisis that is not catching up with the majority of workers, not the few workers who have joined the union.

Public sector workers are the hardest hit here. Official figures show that it lags the private sector the most, with wage growth at only 2.2%, well below the private sector’s 6.6%, and inflation recording in double digits.

Sunak argued that a crackdown on workers’ rights, rather than higher wages, would help reduce record-breaking NHS waiting lists and ambulance waiting times, or help fulfill a Conservative Party manifesto to hire thousands more nurses, teachers and police. It will be difficult. .

UK NHS alone has recorded an all-time high of over 133,000 vacancies, and anecdotal evidence suggests that some caregivers have switched jobs at Amazon warehouses for higher wages.

With public borrowing near post-war highs, historically high levels of the national debt, and warnings that putting more money in workers’ pockets risks stoking sustained inflationary pressures, the government has argued that larger pay rises are unaffordable.

Although well aware of these risks, many economists are skeptical and point to a contribution from food and energy costs that are skyrocketing beyond what workers are paying. This includes interest rate setter Swati Dhingra for the Bank of England.

Unlike in the 1970s, industrial action today is a response to higher inflation, not a driver of higher inflation.

