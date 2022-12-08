Urologist is America’s most stressful job, pays $208,000 a year





There are many stressful jobs in the working population: anesthetist assistant, judge, telephonist

The Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, part of the Department of Labor, ranked 873 of them using this particular metric. They did so by noting the importance of accepting criticism and calmly handling high-stress situations in every job.

When it comes to the top 10, “there is one thing in common,” says Sinem Buber, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. It’s “the big decision they have to make every day. These are all high-stakes decisions.”

This is certainly the case for the job that ranked highest on this list, urologist. Urologists examine patients’ genitourinary systems to diagnose or treat diseases and disorders such as erectile dysfunction, infertility, incontinence, bladder cancer, and prostate cancer. They also perform surgeries on these areas of the body.

This job requires extensive training, a medical license, and experience to be hired. In terms of stress level out of 100, the job is rated 100.

There are probably several reasons for this level of stress. One is the level of precision it requires. An overwhelming majority, 97% of O*NET urologist respondents, said that being accurate and precise in work is “extremely important.” As Buber said, the stakes of making a mistake are high.

Another is the intimate nature of the body parts treated by these medical professionals. “Physical proximity is very high,” says Buber. “And a lot of their patients are very sensitive to that.”

Historically, a large portion of urologists have dealt with accusations of malpractice. Of 110 urologists on the list of Best Doctors in America, 77% had been sued, according to a 1998 study published in the journal “Urology.”

“They’re still in the top five of doctors being sued,” Buber says. This probably increases the pressure even further.

Despite its stress level, this job is the highest paying among the most stressful on the list. Urologists earn an average of $208,000 per year, according to O*NET. The next role on the list, film editing, brings in a median of $62,680 per year.

“I think it shows that there could be extremely stressful jobs that span the salary spectrum,” says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster. “It’s not just one medium.”

