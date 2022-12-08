UK cold spell snow warning sparks fears of winter energy crisis | england weather





Snow and ice warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland, north and south-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland as cold spells spark fears of a winter energy crisis.

Ministers said Thursday they were getting advice on how to protect the vulnerable from the cold after a study found that millions of households could not afford to heat their homes.

As the first snow of winter fell, schools in Scotland were either closed or postponed. After the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level 3 cold wave alert for the UK from Wednesday evening to Monday, forecasters have issued a yellow alert that has been extended through the weekend.

At the Commons on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden was asked to explain how he plans to help the most vulnerable.

Afzal Khan, who was a shadow justice minister but was speaking from a backbench, said:

Can the Secretary urgently explain to vulnerable voters what they need to do to stay safe and warm in the event of a power outage in freezing cold weather?

Dowden said: Regarding the winter weather, the Cabinet Office is closely monitoring it and has actually been briefed on the situation. We work closely with our colleagues in the wider context of energy supply. [the business secretary Grant Shapps].

He and I have strong convictions about the resilience of the UK electricity network. And with very few exceptional circumstances, we are confident that we will continue to supply throughout the winter.

A study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation earlier Thursday found many households are struggling to pay for warm clothing, heat and food, with more than 700,000 unable to buy essentials and already in arrears.

The UK is facing lower temperatures as forecasters predict showers will become more wintery, with the risk of snow increasing as the week progresses, especially in coastal areas or highlands. The Met Office said: It warned of snow and ice expected in northern Scotland, along the coast and in northern England.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Drivers have been warned of dangerous conditions on the roads and railways are also likely to be affected, with travel times expected to be longer, forecasters said.

The Bureau of Meteorology said icy conditions could lead to slips and falls, and there could be ice chips on untreated roads, paved roads and bike paths. RAC has urged you to keep a blanket in your vehicle in case your vehicle breaks down on icy roads.

Charitable organization Age UK has advised people to keep food and medicine supplies on hand to reduce outdoor travel, and keep flashlights with spare batteries in case of power outages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/08/snow-warnings-uk-cold-snap-fears-winter-energy-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos