UK household spending tracks the industrialized world in cost of living bites.





British consumers have cut their spending more than almost any other developed country as the cost-of-living crisis has been fueled by the latest data and forecasts by economists pointing to a trend that will continue into next year.

In the three months to September, household spending fell 3.2 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, the largest decline among the G7 countries and the third worst performance among 43 countries that published detailed national accounts data for the third quarter. FT analysis.

On the other hand, household spending increased by 7% in the US, 2.7% in Canada, 1.6% in Japan and 0.3% in France compared to the last three months of 2019, the last full quarter before the coronavirus outbreak.

Economists attributed the UK’s tightening to a weak labor market, high energy prices, a deteriorating economic outlook and the effects of Brexit.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said Britain’s poor performance compared to other developed countries was both surprising and concerning, partly due to the growing number of inactive workers.

Compared to an average increase of 2% across OECD countries, including 4.6% in France and 3% in Canada, employment in the UK was still 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Gabriella Dickens, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, blamed sluggish spending levels in the UK on top of a modest recovery in employment, a decline in consumer confidence in the UK and higher prices than in the US and Eurozone.

She said this was partly because British households are facing higher electricity and gas bills, unlike homes in the eurozone that have benefited from greater state intervention and households in the US, where energy costs are lower.

UK energy consumer price inflation reached 59% in October, the highest since records began in 1989, compared to 34.9% in the eurozone and 17.6% in the US.

The UK scored 49 out of 100 in Morning Consult’s global trust tracker, released on Thursday. On the other hand, the United States had 81, Canada 71, and the eurozone’s largest economy recorded 54-65.

KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin said the impact of high energy costs, high interest rates and weakening consumer confidence has delayed the household spending recovery this year.

The Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s fiscal oversight body, have predicted that the UK’s recession will be prolonged. Last month, the OECD warned that the UK economy would perform worst in G20 bar Russia over the next two years.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at asset manager Hargreaves Lansdown, said Britain was lagging behind the rest of the world as consumers braced for a prolonged recession amid fears that energy prices would rise again next year.

Pantheons Dickens said that the relative weakness of household spending was a major cause of poverty in Britain. [overall] Performance. The UK’s third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was 0.4% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019, making it the only G7 country to not regain all the ground lost during the pandemic.

The UK’s headline indicator was bolstered by increased public spending, 4.7% higher than pre-pandemic levels and higher than many of its peers such as Italy, France and the US.

Brexit is also having an impact because it has disrupted business investment and exports, Dale said. The latest data shows that UK exports of goods and services have been below pre-pandemic levels compared to other G7 countries. The UK was also the worst performer in business investment, down 8.4% compared to Q4 2019, while the US rose 4%.

Hargreaves Lansdowns Streeter said data was quickly emerging on the impact of the vote to leave the European Union on the economy and the knock-on effect on households’ willingness to spend.

More recent survey data suggests that the economic outlook is deteriorating as consumers cut their spending even more in the final months of 2022 as the cost of living crisis intensifies.

While the closely watched PMI Business Sentiment Indicator suggests that the economy contracted in October and November, ONS’s Bimonthly Survey of Households found an increase in the percentage of people cutting discretionary and essential spending over the same period.

KPMG’s Selphin warned that a weakening labor market could boost some households’ reserve savings levels and further dampen consumption.

Streeter warned that sluggish consumer spending levels in the UK are likely to persist through the remainder of the fourth quarter and into 2023, especially as higher energy price caps will be introduced in the spring, putting new pressure on households.

The prospect of further tightening of fiscal and monetary policy will leave the UK economy further behind its peers in 2023, Dickens said.

