UK approval of new coal mines criticized as ‘serious mistake’





Taken in March 2021, this image shows the site where the new facility will be developed.

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON A plan to build a deep coal mine in northwest England has been approved by the British government, a decision welcomed by supporters but scathing by critics.

In a statement reacting to the news, the development company said it was “happy with the decision”.

West Cumbria Mining said the Woodhouse Colliery in Cumbria County will supply “high-quality metallurgical coal products to the vital steel industry.” According to the business, the project will provide approximately 500 direct jobs.

The UK has long been associated with coal mining, but the decline of the industry has hit many communities hard and is a touching subject. The reasons for the government’s decision were outlined in an extensive document posted online on Wednesday.

Among other things, Secretary of State Michael Gove said: “There is a UK and European market for coal right now and there is no agreement on future UK demand, but Europe may be, but global demand is likely to remain.”

Approval for Woodhouse Colliery was welcomed by Mike Starkie, who was elected Mayor of Cumbria’s Copeland Borough Council. Conservative MP Starkey told BBC Radio 4 ‘The World Tonight’ that he was “totally excited”.

“Messages flooded in from all over our community tonight, and we have a community celebrating one of the biggest positive economic impacts in our region in a generation,” he added. “This is fantastic news for West Cumbria and our community.”

Learn more about Energy on CNBC Pro

Starkie’s enthusiasm was not shared by all. Lord Deben, chairman of the Climate Change Committee, an independent body advising the UK government, said: “Phase-out of coal use is the clearest demand in the global effort towards net zero”. .

“Therefore, we condemn the Secretary of State’s decision to agree to new deep coal mines in Cumbria contrary to our previous advice,” Deben added.

He went on to say Britain’s “global influence on climate” had been “reduced by today’s decisions”.

Along with CCC, other organizations have also been critical of the development moving forward. “This is a terrible decision,” said Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth.

“Approving these mines is a misguided and costly mistake that goes against all evidence,” he added. “The mines are not needed, they will increase global climate emissions and will not replace Russian coal.”

Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK, said: “The coal contained in mines can only be used to make steel, not to generate electricity, and more than 80% of that is sold in Europe, so it doesn’t help the UK’s energy security at all. It won’t happen,” he said. still.”

“There is a technological revolution taking place in steel manufacturing, but this approach could leave the UK behind in the 21st century clean tech race,” said Parr.

Elsewhere, Climate Group industry director Jen Carson described the proposal to open new coal mines as “at odds with the steel sector and the UK government’s net zero pledge”.

CNBC Pro’s stock selection and investment trends:

Coal was crucial to the industrialization of the planet and remains a very important source of electricity, but it also has a significant impact on the environment.

The US Energy Information Administration lists a range of emissions from coal combustion. This includes carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, particulates and nitrogen oxides.

Elsewhere, Greenpeace described coal as “the dirtiest and most polluting method of energy production”.

Britain’s plans to develop new sites for fossil fuel mining on the world stage run counter to high-profile international voices such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The only way to energy security, stable power prices, prosperity and a livable planet is to abandon polluting fossil fuels, especially coal, and accelerate the transition to renewable energy,” he said earlier this year.

In a statement to CNBC on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing and Communities Level Up said the secretary of state had “agreed to grant planning permission for a new metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria as recommended by an independent planning inspector.”

“This coal will be used for steel production, otherwise it will have to be imported,” he added.

“It will not be used for power generation. The mine is expected to seek net zero in operations and contribute to local employment and the broader economy.”

“The reasons for the Secretary of State’s decision are detailed in an open letter accompanying the report of the independent planning investigator who oversaw the investigation into the proposal.”

CNBC also reached out to West Cumbria Mining for comment, but did not receive a response prior to publication of this story.

