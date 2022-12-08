Who is Paul Whelan, the former US Marine detained in Russia?





The release of Brittney Griner, the American basketball star imprisoned in Russia who was swapped Thursday for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, has shed light on the case of another American prisoner, Paul Whelan.

US officials say they are still working to secure the release of the former Marine, who was arrested in Moscow in 2018, but say he was not part of negotiations for Thursday’s prisoner swap because his case is treated differently by the Russians.

Paul Whelan, 52, is a sailor turned corporate security officer who was convicted of espionage and is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison.

A citizen of four countries, the United States, Canada, Britain and Ireland, Whelan was a former sheriff’s deputy and toured Iraq several times as an active duty reservist. He was discharged from the Marines for misconduct in 2008 after being convicted of charges related to robberies, according to military and court records.

Whelan then spent more than a decade working as a corporate security expert. At the time of his arrest, he was director of corporate security at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based auto parts supplier.

In June 2020, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in a Russian prison for espionage, in a trial he said was politically motivated and increased tensions between the United States and Russia.

His lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said his client had unwittingly received a USB drive containing state secrets while visiting Russia for a wedding in 2018. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Whelan had been caught red-handed during a spy mission.

Whelan, arrested on December 28, 2018 at a Moscow hotel, said he believed the USB drive he received from an acquaintance contained vacation photos. Whelan, his family, and the U.S. government have repeatedly said the charges are baseless and that he was set up.

On the day the verdict was announced, Whelan said he thought it was a foregone conclusion and shouted from a glassed-in area of ​​the courtroom that Russia felt powerless in the world, so they took political hostages.

After news of Griners’ release on Thursday, US officials lamented that they could not secure Whelans’ release, but said they were continuing their efforts.

President Biden said Thursday those efforts have so far failed because Russia decided to handle the Whelan case differently given the nature of the espionage charges against him. Biden called the spying allegations completely illegitimate.

Biden said his administration has not forgotten Paul Whelan and vowed to continue negotiating in good faith for his release.

We will never give up, he said.

Meanwhile, Whelan said Thursday he was very disappointed the government hadn’t done more to secure his release, especially as the fourth anniversary of my arrest approaches. I was arrested for a crime that never happened, he said in a phone interview with CNN from the remote Russian penal colony where he is being held. I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here.

David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said in a statement that US officials told them on Wednesday that Paul would not be part of the trade that freed Griner and expressed pessimism about the possibility of seeing his brother released. .

It is clear that the US government has no concessions that the Russian government will accept for Paul Whelan. And so Paul will remain a prisoner until that changes, he said, applauding Griners’ release.

Whelan’s Russian lawyers also lamented that their client was not included in the exchange. Over the summer, reports indicated that the U.S. government was trying to negotiate the release of Griner and Whelan in exchange for Bout.

There was a lot of speculation about it and there was hope [that] Paul and his family had hoped he would finally return to his very elderly parents, his lawyer Olga Karlova told the Post.

We don’t know exactly why [he hasnt been added]maybe because it’s too valuable to trade, and they decided to keep it longer, she added.

A national security official said Thursday that Whelan was never really an option for the Russians during negotiations over Griner’s release, and that due to the nature of the espionage charges against him, the Russians rejected all the proposals that American officials presented to them.

It’s not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice to bring home an American, Brittney Griner, or to bring home none, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity during a call with reporters.

Officials said the dialogue on Whelans’ release remains open.

This is the second time that Whelan has been missed in a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington. Earlier this year, American Trevor Reed, a former Marine detained in 2019, was swapped for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States.

Cleve R. Wootson Jr. contributed to this report.

