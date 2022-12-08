



US diplomat’s wife found guilty of causing teenage death

LONDON, Dec 08 (Reuters) – A lawyer for Anne Sakulas, a US civil servant who fled Britain three years ago after admitting to the death of a teenager in a car accident in the UK, said she was pressured by the US government to leave. blamed Eight months probation on Thursday.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August 2019 after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sakulas near RAF Crowton, an air base in Northamptonshire County in central England used by the US military.

Sakulas, whose husband served as an American intelligence officer on the base, fled Britain shortly after the accident, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution, and the United States refused to extradite her.

The crash sparked a diplomatic dispute between London and Washington, with the British government supporting calls to prosecute Sacoolas.

She pleaded guilty to charges of driving dangerously leading to death last October after agreeing to appear in a British court remotely.

On Thursday, she was sentenced to eight months in prison and 12 months probation when she appeared via videolink for sentencing at London’s Old Bailey Court. That means she will only go to jail if she commits another crime in the UK next year.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said Sacoolas, who had two of her three children at the time, admitted at the scene that it was her fault and that she had taken the wrong path. She later told police she had been driving on the “American side”.

‘Don’t let me die’

An eyewitness at the scene described how Dunn repeatedly said “don’t let me die”.

Sacoolas’ lawyer Ben Cooper said she had not personally requested diplomatic immunity and that it was “a decision made by the government” that she subsequently left the UK.

He said she received “widespread death threats” and was forced to relocate on several occasions.

“I lost Harry through my tragic mistake and I live with regret every day,” Sakulas said in a statement. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t like Harry.”

Her sentencing was the culmination of a three-year high-profile campaign by Dunn’s parents to bring her to justice. The campaign even included a White House meeting with then-President Donald Trump. They expressed outrage that the US government had instructed Sakulas not to attend her sentencing in person.

Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said “the job is done and the promise is done” outside the courtroom, adding that it was mean for Sacolas not to appear in court, calling her a “huge coward”.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told the court that Sacoolass lawyers had advised the client not to attend in person “because it would endanger vital American interests.”

In a statement read by the judge, Sakoulas’ U.S. attorney said, “The U.S. government does not in any way support Mrs. Sakoulas’s appearance in person at this hearing.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said the British government had made it clear that she must return to England and face justice.

“We have learned important lessons from this tragic incident, including improved procedures surrounding diplomatic immunity,” he said in a statement.

Report: Sam Tobin; Written by Michael Holden

