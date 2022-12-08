The US Congress is working on a bipartisan resolution to support the protests in Iran





The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved a bipartisan resolution reaffirming Washington’s support for anti-government protesters in Iran.

Led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the resolution condemned the security forces of the Islamic republics for their violent response to Iranian citizens who took to the streets for their basic human rights.

An identical resolution was also introduced in the House of Representatives by Tom Malinowski (DN.J.), Claudia Tenney (RN.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The text of the resolution acknowledges common protest songs in the streets, including “Women, Life, Freedom!” ; Iranians are dying but will not be suppressed! and Death to the Dictator referencing Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

The resolution seeks to build support for internationally coordinated action against the regime, calling for continued efforts to hold human rights abusers accountable, including through additional sanctions. He also specifically highlighted the importance for the United States government and the wider international community to provide additional support for access to digital communications and internet freedom, given reports that the regime is blocking Internet access for fear of its citizens.

Senator Bob Menendez speaking in the Senate on February 1, 2022

Hailing the popular uprising of Iranians, Menendez said, nearly three months since the brutal detention, beating and murder of Mahsa Amini, the courage and defiance the Iranian people continue to display in the face of the regimes’ brutality have served as an extraordinary example to all of us and all around the world who believe that all people deserve a say in their livelihoods and way of life.

He also expressed the hope that Congress’s approval of this bipartisan and bicameral resolution will help amplify the voices of the hundreds of thousands of women and men in Iran who are protesting against the brutality of one of the most repressive in the world.

Calling on the international community to stand with the people of Iran, Menendez said he is committed to keeping the committee spotlight on the Iranian regimes’ crackdowns, shutdowns and hijackings in response to the demands of the Iranian people.

Menendez was among the first Democratic lawmakers to speak out against the Biden administration’s Iran policy and ongoing nuclear talks earlier this year. Stressing the need for a new Iran strategy and an end to negotiations with Iran to restore the JCPOA, the powerful Senate Democrat demanded that Biden enforce the oil export sanctions currently in place against Iran. Since Bidens’ election, Tehran has increased its oil exports to nearly a million barrels a day, mostly in the form of illicit shipments to China.

Endorsing the new resolution, Senator Blackburn said: “Many brave Iranians who are fighting for their basic human rights are being brutally murdered or taken to prison, where they endure horrific torture until they are executed, while Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said Iranians are fighting for their freedom,

Every day we learn more about the Iranian regime and the efforts it will make to retain power and control. The struggle of the Iranian people for equal rights and freedom has been heard around the world as they push back against violent security forces. The bravery of Iranian citizens cannot be overstated, and we stand with them in their peaceful protests against their tyrannical government, said Sen. Kevin Cramer (RN.D.).

Ben Cardin (D-Md.) also praised Iranians for standing up against an oppressive and corrupt regime, adding that Iran’s deadly crackdown on peaceful protesters deserves universal condemnation.

The moves came hours before the Islamic Republic executed the first detained protester, convicted of wounding a security guard with a knife and closing a street in the capital Tehran.

So far, around 500 civilians have been killed by security forces and at least 18,000 arrested. While many have been released, around 1,500 face criminal charges and at least 80 inmates face the death penalty.

