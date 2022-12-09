U.S. Military Preparedness Goes Beyond China and Russia > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense news





Inside the Pentagon, China as a rhythmic threat and Russia as an acute threat dominate planning and discussions. The Defense Ministry, for example, just released the 2022 Chinese Military Power Report last week, and China and Russia played central roles in the October National Defense Strategy. But the Pentagon is ready for things beyond China and Russia, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for force readiness said.

“Strategic preparedness is about balance,” Kimberly Jackson said in a discussion Wednesday with the Center for a New American Security. “We don’t give up on the absolute necessity of being ready in the short term, because we think about preparation from a strategic point of view.”

Readiness, Jackson said, also means ensuring the department is able to conduct operations and respond to contingencies it cannot foresee, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. .

“It’s not something we had planned for years,” Jackson said. “We need to be able to ensure that our processes allow for the predictability that allows us to plan and resource for the future and to think thoughtfully about how we divest, how we modernize, how we provide this preparation for years – but at the same time have enough flexibility built into the system and into our decision-making to be able to react, and we can be nimble when things like this … emerge.

The way the department was able to respond in Ukraine, Jackson said, is at least partly because it already has a process in place that is flexible enough to allow the department to respond to anything.

“We were able to take a contingency, take a problem that was posed to the department, and come up with an accountable and rigorous and repeatable and somewhat agnostic process that can be applied to a lot of different prep challenges,” she said. declared. . “Even if this process was perfect – and of course it’s not – we keep repeating it.”

These processes rely on data and analytics, she said. But more than that, they also rely on discipline, Jackson said.

“In order to be disciplined and to ensure that we have the resources and capabilities that we need in the future, this means that we as decision makers need to have real and difficult conversations about whether whether or not we are ready to take those risks that are presented to us with every choice we make,” she said.

