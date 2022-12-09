WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap, Navy veteran still in detention





Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a high-profile prisoner exchange on Thursday, with the United States releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. officials said.

The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a major goal for President Joe Biden, but was costly and left behind a US Navy veteran imprisoned for nearly four years in Russia.

The deal, the second such exchange in eight months with Russia, freed the most high-profile American held overseas. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist whose months-long imprisonment for drug trafficking has brought unprecedented attention to the wrongful prison population.

Bidens’ authorization to release a Russian criminal once dubbed the Death Dealer underscored the mounting pressure his administration was facing to bring Griner home, especially after his recent criminal case was resolved and later transferred to a penal colony.

The exchange was confirmed by US officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations who were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly before an announcement from the White House and spoke on condition of anonymity. Biden spoke with Griner on the phone Thursday while his wife, Cherelle, was in the Oval Office. The president was expected to address reporters later in the morning.

Russian and US officials had signaled cautious optimism in recent weeks after months of tense negotiations, with Biden saying in November he hoped Russia would commit to a deal now that midterm elections were over. completed. A senior Russian official said last week that a deal was possible before the end of the year.

Even so, the fact that the deal was a one-for-one exchange came as a surprise given that U.S. officials had for months expressed determination to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan, a corporate security official from the Michigan and a Navy veteran imprisoned in Russia. since 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have declared baseless.

By freeing Bout, the United States freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel who the Justice Department described as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers. Bout, whose exploits inspired a Hollywood movie, was serving a 25-year sentence for conspiring to sell tens of millions of dollars worth of weapons that US officials said were to be used against Americans.

The Biden administration was ultimately willing to trade Bout if it meant Griners’ freedom. The detention of one of the greatest players in WNBA history has contributed to an unprecedented whirlwind of public attention for an individual detainee case, not to mention intense pressure on the White House.

Griners’ arrest in February made her the most high-profile American imprisoned overseas. Her status as an openly gay black woman, locked up in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LBGTQ community, has infused racial, gender and social dynamics into her legal saga and made every development a matter of international significance.

His case not only brought unprecedented publicity to dozens of Americans wrongfully detained by foreign governments, it also emerged as a major inflection point in US-Russian diplomacy at a time of deteriorating relations sparked by Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

The exchange took place despite the deterioration of relations between the powers. But the jailing of Americans produced a rare diplomatic overture, resulting in the highest known level of contact between Washington and Moscow, a phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in addition five months.

In an extraordinary move during otherwise secret negotiations, Blinken publicly revealed in July that the United States had made a substantial offer to Russia for Griner and Whelan. Although he did not specify the terms, people familiar with him said the United States had offered Bout.

Such public openness drew a rebuke from the Russians, who said they preferred to resolve such cases privately, and risked weakening the U.S. government’s negotiating hand for this and future agreements by giving the felt that the administration was too desperate. But the announcement was also meant to let the public know that Biden was doing what he could and ensure pressure on Russians.

In addition to efforts by US officials, the release also follows months of clandestine negotiations involving Bill Richardson, the former US ambassador to the United Nations and frequent envoy in hostage talks, and his deputy Mickey Bergman. The men had made several trips abroad over the past year to discuss swap scenarios with Russian contacts.

Griner was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty in July, although she is still on trial because admitting guilt in the Russian justice system does not automatically end a case.

She admitted in court that she had the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing.

Before being sentenced on August 4 and receiving a punishment her lawyers said was irrelevant for the offense, an emotional Griner apologized for my mistake I made and the embarrassment I caused them. . She added: I hope your decision will not end my life.

Her supporters had largely remained silent for weeks after her arrest, but that approach changed in May once the State Department designated her as unlawfully detained. A separate trade, another Navy veteran Trevor Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot convicted in the United States in a cocaine smuggling conspiracy, has raised hopes that such additional trades may be in the works.

Whelan has been detained in Russia since December 2018. The US government has also classified him as wrongfully detained. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison.

Whelan was not included in the Reed prisoner swap, increasing pressure on the Biden administration to ensure any deal that brings Griner home would also include him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.federaltimes.com/home/2022/12/08/wnba-star-freed-in-us-russia-prisoner-swap-marine-veteran-still-held/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos