Buy after three UK stocks have each fallen more than 40% this year

Some stocks had banners saying 2022, but most didn’t. It provides potential deals for my portfolio. If you have the cash to invest here, here are three UK stocks to buy for your portfolio right now. Each is down more than 40% in 2022, so you’ll be getting a lot more bang for your buck than if you bought them at the beginning of the year.

JD Sports

Shares of retailer JD Sports (LSE: JD) have been on a positive streak in recent months, up 40% in less than two months.

Nonetheless, JD Sports shares remain 42% lower than at the beginning of the year. A 45% decrease over 12 months.

I believe the recent recovery reflects a shift in investor sentiment. Part of the city now feels that the stock price has fallen too much for a company with such a strong and proven business model. JD expects to post pre-tax headline profit and equal exceptions to its all-time high in the prior year.

With a large customer base, strong brand and multinational reach, we believe JD Sports has the business qualities to evolve from strength to strength in the coming decades. Slowing consumer spending threatens sales and cost inflation can erode profitability. However, I continue to be positive about the company’s prospects.

Jupiter

2022 was, in many ways, a terrible year for a shareholder in Jupiter (LSE: JUP), with its share price down by more than half. They are now 47% below what they were a year ago.

But I think there were also bright spots. Jupiter has maintained a large dividend, but that won’t be the case next year. New management has developed a detailed plan to place the new strategy and dividend on a more financially sustainable basis. In the long run, I think that will be good for the health of the company. On the other hand, share repurchases suggest management’s confidence. It can also help boost earnings-per-share as the number of outstanding shares decreases.

There are still significant risks here, from a decline in assets under management to a weakening of the Jupiter brand’s attractiveness among some investors. Management has a lot to do. But I see long-term strength in one of the best-known asset managers in the country.

scottish mortgage

A third choice is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). This UK stock is down 41% year-to-date in 2022, down 47% in the last 12 months.

As an investor in various tech companies such as Tesla and MercadoLibre, the value of the trust’s assets has been severely damaged by the decline in stock prices in the tech sector. I see a risk it could linger over the next few months or possibly longer.

However, from a long-term investment perspective, I continue to like the trust’s proven ability to find successful, innovative business models in the early stages and then reap the benefits of growth through their investments. I continue to see long-term potential in this approach. If I have extra money to invest, I would buy Scottish Mortgage stock for my portfolio.

